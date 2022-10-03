IND vs SA 2022: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore pitch history and T20I records

The final match of the India vs South Africa T20I series will take place tomorrow evening (October 4)at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Fans witnessed a run-fest between the two nations in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2).

Another high-scoring game could be on the cards because the track at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is known to be a batting paradise. The venue has not hosted international matches regularly. However, it recently hosted some matches of the Road Safety World Series, where teams scored 150+ in almost all the innings.

Here's a look at some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches played at the Holkar Stadium.

Holkar Cricket Stadium T20I stats

T20I matches played: 2.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1.

Matches won by teams batting second: 1.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest individual score: 118 - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2017.

Best bowling figures: 4/52 - Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2017.

Highest team score: 260/5 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017.

Lowest team score: 142/9 - Sri Lanka vs. India, 2020.

Highest successful run chase: 144/3 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2020.

Average 1st innings score: 201.

Holkar Cricket Stadium last T20I match

In the previous match at this venue, the Indian cricket team beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Sri Lanka scored 142/9 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Kusal Perera top-scored with a 28-ball 34. Shardul Thakur was India's best bowler with figures of 3/23.

Chasing 143 for a victory, India won the game in 17.3 overs, riding on KL Rahul's 45-run knock. A total of 12 wickets fell in the two innings and the pacers bagged seven of them. The batters smashed six sixes in 37.3 overs.

