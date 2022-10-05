IND vs SA 2022: “India did not have that sixth bowling option” - Wasim Jaffer reckons Men in Blue missed Hardik Pandya in T20I series 

Wasim Jaffer has opined that Team India missed the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya on the bowling front during the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. He pointed out that, due to lack of options, the Men in Blue were forced to keep on giving overs to bowlers even when they were having an off day.

Except in the third T20I, when the hosts made multiple changes to the bowling department, Team India went into the first two matches with five bowlers. In the high-scoring second T20I in Guwahati, Arshdeep Singh went for 62 runs in his four overs, while Axar Patel and Harshal Patel conceded 53 and 45, respectively.

After clinching the T20I series against the Proteas by a 2-1 margin, Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting Thursday, October 6. Previewing the series, Jaffer opened up on the significance of all-rounders. He told ESPNcricinfo:

“We saw in the series against South Africa that since Hardik Pandya was rested, India did not have that sixth bowling option. They had to bowl the same five bowlers for their complete quota even when some of them were having a bad day. Looking at that logic, I would go with Shahbaz Ahmed in the one-dayers.”

BCCI @BCCI ‘We have a good squad and it is great to see fresh energy and enthusiasm among the new players in the side’ - ‘We have a good squad and it is great to see fresh energy and enthusiasm among the new players in the side’ - #TeamIndia captain @SDhawan25 ahead of the #INDvSA ODI series 💬💬 ‘We have a good squad and it is great to see fresh energy and enthusiasm among the new players in the side’ - #TeamIndia captain @SDhawan25 ahead of the #INDvSA ODI series 👍 https://t.co/IxuwGy5BBF

With the T20 World Cup-bound squad set to depart for Australia, the Indians will play a second-string team in the ODIs against the Proteas.

“I feel Shahbaz Ahmed might get a debut in the first game” - Wasim Jaffer

Stressing further on the importance of all-rounders, Jaffer predicted that Shahbaz could end up making his debut in the first ODI in Lucknow. He stated:

“I feel Shahbaz Ahmed might get a debut in the first game. He is an all-rounder, who bats very well. India do have Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, but I do feel they need to look for more all-rounders.

“If you look at India’s 2007 or 2011 World Cup-winning teams, there were lot of batting all-rounders, who could bowl decently. Such players strengthen the team.”

Shahbaz, 27, is a left-arm spinner and left-handed batter. He scored 482 runs in five matches for Bengal during Ranji Trophy 2022 at an average of 60.25. With the ball, he claimed 20 scalps at an average of 22.10.

He also claimed a five-fer and scored 62 for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2022 quarter-final against North Zone. Further, Shahbaz is a key member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the IPL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far