IND vs SA 2022: Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad for remaining matches against South Africa

Mohammed Siraj has been named as lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in Team India’s squad for the remaining two T20Is of the series against South Africa.

Bumrah missed the 1st T20I against the Proteas in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). Indian captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss that the fast bowler had suffered a niggle.

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the pacer has been ruled out of the series. Announcing his replacement, the cricket board put out an official release, which read:

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa.

“Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” the statement added.

Earlier, after the 28-year-old was ruled out of the opening T20I against South Africa, the BCCI had stated:

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him."

The fast bowler missed the entire Asia Cup in the UAE due to a back injury and was also rested for the 1st T20I against Australia in Mohali.

India’s squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022?

On Thursday, reports claimed that Bumrah had been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia due to a back stress fracture.

According to a BCCI official, the fast bowler could be out of action for six months. News agency PTI quoted the official as saying on the condition of anonymity:

"Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months."

Either Deepak Chahar or Mohammad Shami could replace Bumrah in Team India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. Both were named as standby players when the main squad for the ICC event was announced.

