IND vs SA 2022: "Need this Kuldeep for ODI WC 2023" - Fans erupt as Kuldeep Yadav runs through South African batting in Delhi

Kuldeep Yadav proved once again what he is capable of as Team India blew away the Proteas in the third ODI in Delhi. The visitors were bowled out for just 99, with Kuldeep being the pick of the bowlers for bagging figures of 4/18 in just 4.1 overs.
South Africa have mostly found it difficult to read him off his hand over the years, and they paid the price once again for trying to read him off the pitch. There was some grip on offer from the pitch and the left-arm leg-spinner was incredibly accurate with his line and length.
Fans on Twitter hailed Kuldeep Yadav as well as other Indian bowlers for wrapping up the South African innings so easily. Some even believe Kuldeep is on his way to becoming India's first-choice spinner for the ODI World Cup next year.
Kuldeep Yadav shows shades of his vintage best
There was a time when Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal used to rule the middle overs for India in the ODIs. However, that ploy didn't last post the 2019 World Cup and Kuldeep continued to be in and out of the side.
Nevertheless, the left-arm leg-spinner got a new lease of life with the Delhi Capitals and proved his critics wrong with an impressive IPL 2022 season. He has also been quite vocal about the backing that he has received from captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid and now seems to be bowling with a renewed vigor.
He first bowled a googly that cleaned up Andile Phehlukwayo, who made a huge blunder by hanging on the back foot. Then was the double-strike where he first trapped Bjorn Fortuin in front with a loopy leg-break and also cleaned up Anrich Nortje off the very next delivery.
Although Kuldeep couldn't complete his hat-trick, he picked up another wicket later as Marco Jansen was caught in the deep. It is probably safe to say that the Indian spinner is gradually getting back to his best and will only improve if he is backed with such confidence.