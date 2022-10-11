IND vs SA 2022: "Need this Kuldeep for ODI WC 2023" - Fans erupt as Kuldeep Yadav runs through South African batting in Delhi

Kuldeep Yadav proved once again what he is capable of as Team India blew away the Proteas in the third ODI in Delhi. The visitors were bowled out for just 99, with Kuldeep being the pick of the bowlers for bagging figures of 4/18 in just 4.1 overs.

South Africa have mostly found it difficult to read him off his hand over the years, and they paid the price once again for trying to read him off the pitch. There was some grip on offer from the pitch and the left-arm leg-spinner was incredibly accurate with his line and length.

Fans on Twitter hailed Kuldeep Yadav as well as other Indian bowlers for wrapping up the South African innings so easily. Some even believe Kuldeep is on his way to becoming India's first-choice spinner for the ODI World Cup next year.

Here are some of the reactions:

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



10 - Anil Kumble

8 - Ravindra Jadeja

7 - Yuzvendra Chahal

6 - Kuldeep Yadav*

6 - Sachin Tendulkar



#INDvsSA Indian Spinners with Most 4fers in ODI10 - Anil Kumble8 - Ravindra Jadeja7 - Yuzvendra Chahal6 - Kuldeep Yadav*6 - Sachin Tendulkar Indian Spinners with Most 4fers in ODI10 - Anil Kumble 8 - Ravindra Jadeja 7 - Yuzvendra Chahal 6 - Kuldeep Yadav* 6 - Sachin Tendulkar#INDvsSA

Avinash Aryan @AvinashArya09



#SAvIND #INDvsSA #kuldeepyadav #siraj Bhai ye to shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya. Team India needs 100 runs to seal the series. Kuldeep Yadav takes four wicket. Bhai ye to shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya. Team India needs 100 runs to seal the series. Kuldeep Yadav takes four wicket. #SAvIND #INDvsSA #kuldeepyadav #siraj https://t.co/6YQaOsTGHo

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar 🏼 🏼 🏼 Couple of bright spots for India tonight. Kuldeep and his prodigious turn and Samson with his improving maturity! Couple of bright spots for India tonight. Kuldeep and his prodigious turn and Samson with his improving maturity! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "Feeling happy to take 4 wickets, have taken 4 wickets after such a long time." - Kuldeep Yadav "Feeling happy to take 4 wickets, have taken 4 wickets after such a long time." - Kuldeep Yadav

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Just kuldeep yadav special in 3rd odi against south africa. Just kuldeep yadav special in 3rd odi against south africa. 🔥 https://t.co/WiE76Hgv7B

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang How cool is Kuldeep! Genuine wicket taking option. Should surely be in India's scheme of things for the 2023 WC How cool is Kuldeep! Genuine wicket taking option. Should surely be in India's scheme of things for the 2023 WC

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB #INDvSA Kuldeep Yadav is in an absolute mood today Kuldeep Yadav is in an absolute mood today 😎 #INDvSA

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Kuldeep yavad’s form and year 2022 just keep getting better. Good for Indian cricket. #INDvsSA Kuldeep yavad’s form and year 2022 just keep getting better. Good for Indian cricket. #INDvsSA

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A Kuldeep Yadav show in his home IPL ground, 4 wickets for just 18 runs from 4.1 overs - A great return to Kuldeep. A Kuldeep Yadav show in his home IPL ground, 4 wickets for just 18 runs from 4.1 overs - A great return to Kuldeep. https://t.co/WlxfZZwcc6

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 Need this kuldeep for odi wc 2023 Need this kuldeep for odi wc 2023 https://t.co/gR9eRKbW0t

Nordic CricPundits @CricPundits



Ash-Jadeja to Kul-Cha to Ash-Jadeja to Kul-Cha, crazy circle



#INDvsSA #WC2023 The way things are going we may end up seeing "Kulcha" together again for the coming world cup.Ash-Jadeja to Kul-Cha to Ash-Jadeja to Kul-Cha, crazy circle The way things are going we may end up seeing "Kulcha" together again for the coming world cup.Ash-Jadeja to Kul-Cha to Ash-Jadeja to Kul-Cha, crazy circle 😅#INDvsSA #WC2023

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen

#INDvSA The way Kuldeep Yadav has performed this year, first in the IPL and then in international matches, he looks ready to become an India regular once again. The way Kuldeep Yadav has performed this year, first in the IPL and then in international matches, he looks ready to become an India regular once again. #INDvSA

Kuldeep Yadav shows shades of his vintage best

There was a time when Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal used to rule the middle overs for India in the ODIs. However, that ploy didn't last post the 2019 World Cup and Kuldeep continued to be in and out of the side.

Nevertheless, the left-arm leg-spinner got a new lease of life with the Delhi Capitals and proved his critics wrong with an impressive IPL 2022 season. He has also been quite vocal about the backing that he has received from captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid and now seems to be bowling with a renewed vigor.

He first bowled a googly that cleaned up Andile Phehlukwayo, who made a huge blunder by hanging on the back foot. Then was the double-strike where he first trapped Bjorn Fortuin in front with a loopy leg-break and also cleaned up Anrich Nortje off the very next delivery.

Although Kuldeep couldn't complete his hat-trick, he picked up another wicket later as Marco Jansen was caught in the deep. It is probably safe to say that the Indian spinner is gradually getting back to his best and will only improve if he is backed with such confidence.

Poll : 0 votes