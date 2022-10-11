Create

IND vs SA 2022: "Need this Kuldeep for ODI WC 2023" - Fans erupt as Kuldeep Yadav runs through South African batting in Delhi

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Oct 11, 2022 06:03 PM IST
Kuldeep Yadav took just 4.1 overs to pick up his four wickets. (P.C.:BCCI)
Kuldeep Yadav proved once again what he is capable of as Team India blew away the Proteas in the third ODI in Delhi. The visitors were bowled out for just 99, with Kuldeep being the pick of the bowlers for bagging figures of 4/18 in just 4.1 overs.

South Africa have mostly found it difficult to read him off his hand over the years, and they paid the price once again for trying to read him off the pitch. There was some grip on offer from the pitch and the left-arm leg-spinner was incredibly accurate with his line and length.

Fans on Twitter hailed Kuldeep Yadav as well as other Indian bowlers for wrapping up the South African innings so easily. Some even believe Kuldeep is on his way to becoming India's first-choice spinner for the ODI World Cup next year.

Here are some of the reactions:

Indian Spinners with Most 4fers in ODI10 - Anil Kumble 8 - Ravindra Jadeja 7 - Yuzvendra Chahal 6 - Kuldeep Yadav* 6 - Sachin Tendulkar#INDvsSA
Bhai ye to shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya. Team India needs 100 runs to seal the series. Kuldeep Yadav takes four wicket. #SAvIND #INDvsSA #kuldeepyadav #siraj https://t.co/6YQaOsTGHo
👏🇮🇳 SPIN MAGICIAN! The South African batters had no answers to Kuldeep's spin.🙌 He ends up with his personal best bowling figures against South Africa in ODIs!📸 Getty • #KuldeepYadav #INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/MZyNVZSy5M
Well bowled Kuldeep Yadav #kuldeepyadav https://t.co/dV5azYh2Ww
kuldeep yadav today https://t.co/EkfdqHC2On
Couple of bright spots for India tonight. Kuldeep and his prodigious turn and Samson with his improving maturity! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
"Feeling happy to take 4 wickets, have taken 4 wickets after such a long time." - Kuldeep Yadav
Man Kuldeep! 🔥🔥 #INDvSA
Just kuldeep yadav special in 3rd odi against south africa. 🔥 https://t.co/WiE76Hgv7B
4-18 Kuldeep 🥰Well played champ 😻 (The ultimate reason behind his success) #IndvsSAodi https://t.co/2GuRdkPNNl
How cool is Kuldeep! Genuine wicket taking option. Should surely be in India's scheme of things for the 2023 WC
Kuldeep Yadav is in an absolute mood today 😎 #INDvSA
Kuldeep yavad’s form and year 2022 just keep getting better. Good for Indian cricket. #INDvsSA
A Kuldeep Yadav show in his home IPL ground, 4 wickets for just 18 runs from 4.1 overs - A great return to Kuldeep. https://t.co/WlxfZZwcc6
Need this kuldeep for odi wc 2023 https://t.co/gR9eRKbW0t
The way things are going we may end up seeing "Kulcha" together again for the coming world cup.Ash-Jadeja to Kul-Cha to Ash-Jadeja to Kul-Cha, crazy circle 😅#INDvsSA #WC2023
The way Kuldeep Yadav has performed this year, first in the IPL and then in international matches, he looks ready to become an India regular once again. #INDvSA

Kuldeep Yadav shows shades of his vintage best

There was a time when Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal used to rule the middle overs for India in the ODIs. However, that ploy didn't last post the 2019 World Cup and Kuldeep continued to be in and out of the side.

Nevertheless, the left-arm leg-spinner got a new lease of life with the Delhi Capitals and proved his critics wrong with an impressive IPL 2022 season. He has also been quite vocal about the backing that he has received from captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid and now seems to be bowling with a renewed vigor.

He first bowled a googly that cleaned up Andile Phehlukwayo, who made a huge blunder by hanging on the back foot. Then was the double-strike where he first trapped Bjorn Fortuin in front with a loopy leg-break and also cleaned up Anrich Nortje off the very next delivery.

Although Kuldeep couldn't complete his hat-trick, he picked up another wicket later as Marco Jansen was caught in the deep. It is probably safe to say that the Indian spinner is gradually getting back to his best and will only improve if he is backed with such confidence.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
