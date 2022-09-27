IND vs SA 2022: Ravi Shastri shares pictures while having sadya in Kerala

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has shared a couple of pictures of him having sadya (traditional Kerala lunch) with friends in Kerala.

The Indian cricket team is currently in the state for the 1st T20I against South Africa, which will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28).

Shastri, whose tenure as India’s head coach ended after the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, has shifted his focus back to commentary.

On Tuesday, he took to his official Instagram handle to share two images while having sadya with friends. While posting the images with a picturesque background, Shastri wrote:

“Nothing like a propper Sadhya lunch on a chillax day in Kovalam with friends. Beautiful Kerala.”

A sadya consists of a variety of traditional vegetarian dishes and is usually served on a banana leaf in Kerala as lunch. The term sadya means “banquet” in Malayalam.

After the 1st T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, the remaining two matches of the India-South Africa series will be played in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4).

“I wouldn’t want that” - Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli opening the innings in T20Is

In recent days, there has been a huge debate in the Indian cricketing fraternity over whether Virat Kohli should open with skipper Rohit Sharma in T20Is. The discussion began after Kohli smashed his first century in over 1000 days during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Afghanistan.

Recently, Shastri, who had a great bond with Kohli when the latter was captain of the Indian team, shared his thoughts on the debate. Speaking on Star Sports, he opined:

“I wouldn’t want that. I would want Rahul and Rohit. Only if there is an emergency or there is injury then it is fine otherwise I feel that you need that depth in the lower middle order and the experience especially in the Australian conditions where as a fast bowler you can get wickets in the middle over.”

“There is enough bounce there and you can be aggressive and you can try and hustle out batters in those middle overs. So you know the experience of Kohli out there will be very important,” he added.

Kohli (63 off 48) and Suryakumar Yadav (69 off 36) starred in India’s six-wicket win over Australia in Hyderabad in the deciding T20I of the three-match series.

