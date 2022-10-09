IND vs SA 2022: “Since I have returned from injury, the rhythm has been good” - Kuldeep Yadav

Team India’s left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has asserted that there has found a good rhythm in his bowling since he returned to action after knee surgery last year. He stated that his focus is on sticking to his plans.

Kuldeep, who has been in and out of India’s white-ball squads over the last couple of seasons, impressed with figures of one for 39 (eight overs) in the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow. He bowled a great ball to clean up Aiden Markram for a duck.

The 27-year-old is part of Team India’s playing XI for the second ODI against the Proteas in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. Speaking ahead of the game, Kuldeep opened up about his bowling. He said in an interview posted on bcci.tv:

“I have been bowling well. Since I have returned from injury, the rhythm has been good in the bowling. I am enjoying my bowling and focusing on my plans. There was turn in the wicket in the last game. I utilized the same and was focusing on spinning the ball on that surface.”

#TeamIndia | #INDvSA A moment to cherish for Shahbaz Ahmed as he makes his debut in international cricket.Go well!Follow the match 🎥 A moment to cherish for Shahbaz Ahmed as he makes his debut in international cricket. 👏 👏Go well! 👍 👍Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSA-2NDODI #TeamIndia | #INDvSA https://t.co/Jn9uU5fYXc

The left-arm spinner was part of the Indian team during the limited overs tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe. He claimed three for 12 in the fifth T20I against the Windies at Lauderhill in August.

“It is because of my rhythm” - Kuldeep Yadav on improvement in his pace

One constant criticism of Kuldeep’s bowling has been that he is too slow in the air, allowing batters ample time to attack him. However, the left-arm spinner seems to have improved his pace a bit in recent times.

Asked if it is a conscious effort, the bowler replied:

“I am not trying to increase my pace while bowling. It is because of my rhythm. I worked on my rhythm a lot after my surgery. I thought hard about how to improve my pace. A lot of people try to increase the pace by using their hands, but that is not good for a wrist-spinner.

"If that improvement in speed comes through your rhythm, you will not compromise on spin. Cutting spin for pace makes things very difficult for a spinner.”

Meanwhile, having lost the first ODI by nine runs, Team India face a must-win situation in Ranchi in the second match. Kuldeep stated that the side is confident of putting up a good show. He concluded:

“There were positives in the last game because of the Shreyas (Iyer)-Sanju (Samson) stand and then Sanju and Shardul (Thakur). There was belief in the team that’s why we could reach 240 after being 51 for 4. We will keep playing positive cricket.”

India made two changes to their playing XI for the Ranchi ODI. Washington Sundar and debutant Shahbaz Ahmed have replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi.

