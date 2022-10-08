IND vs SA 2022: Washington Sundar replaces injured Deepak Chahar for last 2 ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Washington Sundar as seamer Deepak Chahar's replacement for India's remaining two ODIs against South Africa. The spin-bowling all-rounder is in line to feature in his first international game since February 2022, when he played an ODI against the West Indies.

Chahar, one of the three reserve players in India's T20 World Cup squad, sustained stiffness in his back after the third T20I against South Africa in Indore.

The right-arm seamer will now return to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to be monitored by the medical team. Chahar ended up with figures of 4-0-48-1 in the third T20I against the Proteas.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in ODI squad. #INDvSA



NEWS : Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in ODI squad. #INDvSA

Meanwhile, Sundar injured his left shoulder after landing badly on the same in a game for Lancashire during the Royal London One-Day Cup in August. The 23-year-old was in the squad for the Men in Blue's ODI tour of Zimbabwe, but the shoulder injury ruled him out. He has played four ODIs so far, picking up five scalps at an average of 28 while also scoring 57 runs.

South Africa take 1-0 lead after nine-run win over India in 1st ODI

South Africa will look to sew the series on Sunday. (Credits: Twitter)

The Proteas prevailed over the hosts in the first ODI in Lucknow, winning the contest by nine runs. Batting first in a rain-affected fixture, the visitors piled on 249 in 40 overs, headlined by unbeaten half-centuries from David Miller and Heinrich Klassen.

In response, India's top four struggled to get going against the Proteas' relentless pace attack. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson restored some stability with a 67-run stand as the former scored 50 off 37 balls. Samson then added another 93 with Shardul Thakur to take the home side closer to the target.

ICC @ICC 🏻



| Scorecard: South Africa complete a win in Lucknow despite a late fightback from India #INDvSA | Scorecard: bit.ly/INDvSA-ODI1 South Africa complete a win in Lucknow despite a late fightback from India 🙌🏻#INDvSA | Scorecard: bit.ly/INDvSA-ODI1 https://t.co/z5msNuqsJN

Team India remained in contention until the 40th over, even as they required 31 runs, with Samson still at the crease. Nevertheless, the keeper-batter managed only 20 runs as left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi held his nerves to close out the game. The two sides will meet in Ranchi for the second ODI on Sunday, October 9.

Squad for the second ODI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

