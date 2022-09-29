IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] KL Rahul shares picturesque video in relaxed mood

Team India batter KL Rahul has shared a video on his official Instagram handle in which he is seen in a relaxed mood, admiring the beauty of nature.

Rahul is part of the Indian squad for the ongoing T20I series at home against South Africa. He scored a crucial half-century in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28, in the opening game of the three-match series.

The 30-year-old featured in an unbeaten 93-run stand for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (50* off 33) as Team India chased down 107 to go 1-0 up in the series.

A day after the thumping eight-wicket win, Rahul took to his official Instagram account and posted a video showing him in a chilled-out avatar. The opening batter uploaded the clip with a picturesque background, a lively music score, and a caption, which read:

“Slowly drifting.”

Although Rahul ended up scoring a half-century in the opening T20I against South Africa, he did not have it easy in the first half of his innings. He survived a couple of close lbw shouts and failed to score at a swift pace on what was a tricky surface.

At one point, he was batting on 14 off 31 balls. However, he lifted his strike rate once the spinners were introduced and ended up smacking two fours and four sixes.

The winning runs for the Men in Blue also came via a maximum off Rahul’s bat. He slog-swept Tabraiz Shamsi over the ropes, a stroke that also brought up his half-century.

“Definitely, right up there” - KL Rahul admits surface one of the toughest he’s played on

Speaking after the game, the elegant Indian opener admitted that the Thiruvananthapuram surface was one of the toughest the team has come across. Chasing 107, the hosts lost skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck and Virat Kohli for three.

Reflecting on the challenge of tackling the pitch for the opening T20I, the batter commented:

“Definitely, right up there (as the toughest pitch). We have played in some difficult conditions like this but I haven’t got runs, so this was hard work.”

He praised Suryakumar for launching a brilliant counter-attack and making life easy for him. Rahul said:

“It was unbelievable for Surya to come out there and play those shots. We have seen how balls were flying, nipping around, two-paced and everything. After the first ball that hit him, he just woke up and wanted to play his shots, be aggressive and take on the bowling. That helped me take my time and play one end.”

The second T20I of the three-match series will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2.

