IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli appreciate David Miller for his terrific century in 2nd T20I

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli appreciated South Africa’s David Miller for scoring a superb hundred in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2.

The Men in Blue won the high-scoring game by 16 runs, defending a total of 237. Miller played an exceptional knock in a losing cause, remaining unbeaten on 106 off 47 balls. The South African dasher and Quinton de Kock (69* off 48) featured in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 174 as the visitors ended their innings at 221 for three.

Following the conclusion of the match, Rohit and Kohli acknowledged Miller’s special knock. While the Indian captain placed a friendly hand on the Proteas batter’s shoulder, Kohli gave him a gentle hug.

BCCI’s official Twitter handle shared a video of Indian players appreciating the South African batter’s exceptional effort in a losing cause. The clip was shared with the caption:

“Appreciation all around for David Miller. But it's #TeamIndia who win the second #INDvSA T20I to take an unassailable lead in the series.”

Miller struck eight fours and seven sixes in his innings. He reached three figures off 46 balls with back-to-back sixes off left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the last over of the match. Earlier, South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw for ducks, with Arshdeep Singh dismissing both in the second over of the chase.

When Aiden Markram was bowled for 33 off 19 by Axar, South Africa were struggling at 47 for three. Miller, with help from De Kock, ensured that the Proteas did not go down without a fight.

“He walked up to me and said, ‘Well played, I'm sorry’ - David Miller reveals conversation with Quinton de Kock

While Miller went berserk from the word go, De Kock had his struggles in the first half of his innings. At one stage, he was batting on 32 off 33 balls before belatedly finding his groove.

Speaking after the match, Miller revealed that De Kock apologized to him for being unable to strike the ball cleanly at the start. He said:

“Quinton obviously struggled upfront but he managed to bat through and give us a chance. He is a capable batter of hitting fours and sixes, so it was just about getting in. As you saw, we were just 16 runs short. He (De Kock) walked up to me (after the game) and said 'Well played, I'm sorry'.”

On his game plan in the chase, the 33-year-old added:

“It was a great wicket, and India put us under pressure from the start. We had to go from ball one and the freedom allowed us to express ourselves.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 46 ball hundred for David Miller, the best in the business for South Africa in T20I. What a knock. 46 ball hundred for David Miller, the best in the business for South Africa in T20I. What a knock. https://t.co/CX3w4gXwdo

The third and final T20I of the India-South Africa series will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, October 4.

