IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Team India gear up for 2nd T20I against South Africa in Guwahati

Team India will look to clinch the three-match series when they take on South Africa in the second T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2.

The hosts are 1-0 up in the series, having thumped the Proteas by eight wickets in the opening match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video on its official social media handles in which Indian players are seen gearing up for the match. The video begins with Rishabh Pant and Deepak Chahar “feeling the heat” in Guwahati quite literally.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli, and Arshdeep Singh, among others, are then seen working on their skills in the nets, apart from taking part in some fitness drills. BCCI uploaded a video of Team India’s preparations for the Guwahati T20I with the caption:

“#TeamIndia is all geared up for the 2nd T20I against South Africa. Will they seal the series today? #INDvSA.”

The second T20I between India and South Africa is likely to be affected by rain. According to the weather forecast, there is a chance of showers as well as thunderstorms.

“Little unrealistic to expect us to keep playing the same XI” - Team India head coach Rahul Dravid

At a press conference ahead of the Guwahati T20I, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid addressed the criticism directed towards the team management over constant changes in the playing XI.

He pointed out that injuries have not helped their cause. Dravid commented:

"I think it’s a little unrealistic to expect us to keep playing the same XI over and over again. Some of the changes or experiments that people like to call them are sometimes forced upon you. If (Jasprit) Bumrah doesn’t play the last game, it’s not because we are experimenting. It’s because he gets injured.”

“The five-match series against South Africa in June, we played exactly the same XI in all five matches. People were saying, ‘why don’t they change the XI? So I think we can’t win either way. Whatever we do, people are going to say that."

He also proved an update on Jasprit Bumrah, stating that “officially” the fast bowler has only been ruled out of the series against South Africa. Bumrah has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj for the remaining two T20Is of the series against the Proteas.

