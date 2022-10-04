IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is bowled for a duck by Kagiso Rabada in Indore T20I

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was bowled for a duck by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in the Indore T20I on Tuesday, October 4, as the hosts got off to a poor start in their chase of 228.

Sent in to bat first after losing the toss, the Proteas put up an imposing 227 for three on the board as Rilee Rossouw (100* off 48) struck his maiden T20I hundred.

Chasing a massive score in the dead rubber, the Men in Blue needed to get off to a solid start. However, Rabada jolted them early, cleaning up opposition skipper Rohit for 0 in the first over of India’s innings.

Rohit tried to punch the second ball of the innings through the off-side. However, he displayed no foot movement and failed to get to the pitch of the ball. It didn't help that the ball kept a bit low and all the right-handed batter managed was to drag the delivery back onto his stumps.

Team India were in bigger trouble as Shreyas Iyer also perished cheaply. He was trapped lbw by Wayne Parnell for one in the second over of the innings. The Men in Blue were reduced to eight for two after two overs.

The duck in Indore was Rohit’s second in the series. He was dismissed without scoring in the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram as well. On that occasion, he was caught behind off Rabada, who produced a brute to find the outside edge of the Indian opener’s bat. Rohit scored a sedate 43 off 37 in the second T20I in Guwahati.

Team India bowlers suffer as Rossouw launches brutal onslaught

Indian bowlers had a poor day as Rossouw played some terrific strokes en route to his century. The South African batter slammed seven fours and eight sixes in his knock. Rossouw and Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) added 90 for the second wicket after Temba Bavuma (three) perished cheaply again.

Young Tristan Stubbs chipped in with a handy 23 off 18, while David Miller followed his hundred in their previous game with a five-ball 19* that included three hits over the ropes.

The Indian bowlers went for plenty. Deepak Chahar conceded 48 in his four overs, Harshal Patel 49 and Mohammed Siraj 44. Umesh Yadav also conceded 34 runs in three overs. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (0/35) was Team India’s most economical bowler of the day.

