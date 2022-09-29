IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli has video call with Anushka Sharma on team bus, shows it to fans

Team India batter Virat Kohli was on a video call with his wife Anushka Sharma on the team bus while returning to the hotel after the end of the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram.

In an endearing gesture, he showed his mobile, with Anushka on the screen, to the fans who were gathered around the bus. The cricketer then smiled as fans went crazy over his warm gesture towards them.

The Men in Blue thumped South Africa by eight wickets in the opening T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, September 28. When the team was returning after the end of the game, fans were seen cheering for the players as the bus passed by.

A Virat Kohli fan club posted a clip of the cricketer showing his mobile to fans in the midst of his video call with Anushka. The video was shared with the caption:

“@imVkohli In Video Call With @AnushkaSharma While Returning From Match And Shows It To Fans. #Virushka #INDvSA.”

Kohli did not have a good day with the bat in the 1st T20I on Wednesday. He was dismissed for three off nine balls, caught behind off South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

The hosts, however, eased to win in a chase of 107 as KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav hit unbeaten half-centuries. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh (3/32), Deepak Chahar (2/24) and Harshal Patel (2/26) combined to restrict the Proteas to 106 for eight on a tricky surface.

Kohli credited Anushka for his return to form

Former India captain Kohli has been a different player since returning to international cricket during the Asia Cup. He struggled for runs during the away series in England and was subsequently rested for the white-ball tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe.

He came back and smashed 276 runs in five matches in the Asia Cup at an average of 92. In the game against Afghanistan, he also broke his century drought. Speaking after his knock in the match, he hailed his wife and said:

“When you have someone next to you, having conversations, putting things in the right perspective like I have been and Anushka [Sharma] has been by my side through all these times…”

The 33-year-old also scored a crucial 63 off 48 balls in the deciding T20I against Australia in Hyderabad as India chased down 187.

