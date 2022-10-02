IND vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli gestures to Dinesh Karthik to keep strike towards the end of India’s innings in 2nd T20I

Team India batter Virat Kohli was seen gesturing to Dinesh Karthik, asking him to keep the strike towards the end of India's innings in the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2.

The Men in Blue were asked to bat first after losing the toss. The hosts flourished and ended up posting a mammoth 237 for three in their 20 overs.

Towards the end of the innings, Kohli was approaching his fifty. But he was happy for Karthik to keep the strike as the latter is the designated finisher in the Indian team.

Team man Kohli returned unbeaten on 49 off 28 balls, while Karthik fulfilled his job description, smacking an unbeaten 17 in only seven balls, scoring at a strike rate of over 240. His cameo featured one four and two sixes.

Earlier in the innings, the Men in Blue got off to an excellent start as their openers KL Rahul (57 off 28) and Rohit Sharma (43 off 37) added 96 for the first wicket in just under 10 overs. Rahul struck five fours and four sixes, shutting down his critics with a stroke-filled display. Indian captain Rohit was more subdued, hitting seven fours and a six.

Suryakumar Yadav yet again top-scored for India with a brilliant 61 off only 22 balls. He clobbered five fours and as many sixes en route to an 18-ball fifty. The Mumbai batter and Kohli added 102 for the third wicket, before the former was run out at the start of the 19th over. Following Suryakumar’s dismissal, Karthik ensured that Team India’s innings did not lose momentum, striking some crucial blows.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was the standout bowler with figures of two for 23 from his four overs.

Chasing 238, the Proteas got off to a disastrous start, losing skipper Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw for ducks. Both were dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the second over of the innings. South Africa were five for two in the third over when floodlight failure halted play.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

