IND vs SA, PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Perth Stadium, Perth pitch history and T20I records

The Perth Stadium will play host to two of the three matches scheduled to take place at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. First, Pakistan will battle the Netherlands, which will be followed by the much-awaited India vs South Africa match.

India and South Africa are undefeated in this year's T20 World Cup so far. Pakistan and the Netherlands, on the other hand, are yet to win a match in the Super 12 stage. So, in the first match, one team will record its first win, while in the second game, one nation will register its first defeat.

Ahead of the two exciting clashes at the T20 World Cup 2022, here's a look at some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the Perth Stadium.

Perth Stadium, Perth T20I stats

T20I matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 84 - Alex Hales (ENG) vs. Australia, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 5/10 - Sam Curran (ENG) vs. Afghanistan, 2022.

Highest team score: 208/6 - England vs. Australia, 2022.

Lowest team score: 106/8 - Pakistan vs. Australia, 2019.

Highest successful run chase: 158/3 - Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 142

Perth Stadium last T20I match pitch report

In the previous T20I on this ground, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. It was a low-scoring encounter, where the African side successfully defended a 131-run target against the Men in Green.

Only four sixes were smashed by the two teams in the 40 overs bowled during the match. A total of 16 wickets fell in the contest, with pacers accounting for nine of them.

The pitch in Perth assists the fast bowlers. It should not be a surprise if the batters have a hard time dealing with the pace and bounce tomorrow.

