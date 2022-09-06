IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match 3: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India take on Sri Lanka in a must-win Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Tuesday (September 6). The Men in Blue entered the tournament as one of the favorites. However, they now need to beat Sri Lanka to stay in contention for a place in the final.

India find themselves in a tough position owing to their loss to Pakistan in their first Super 4 match. The game began with much promise for India as their openers added 50 in brisk time. However, once the partnership was broken, things kept going downhill for them. Virat Kohli top-scored with an impressive 60 off 44. However, he did not find much support from the rest.

The shot selection of Rishabh Pant, in particular, was questionable considering India had lost some quick wickets. In the bowling, they showed some fight, but it wasn’t good enough for them to defend a total of 181. Rohit Sharma and co. will need to lift themselves to stay alive in the competition.

Today's IND vs SL toss result

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, their skipper Dasun Shanaka said:

“We'll bowl first because of the record here. All the last three games have been won by chasing.”

Sri Lanka are going in with an unchanged playing XI. India have made one change to their playing XI from the loss to Pakistan. Ravichandran Ashwin comes in for Ravi Bishnoi.

IND vs SL - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Today's IND vs SL match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

IND vs SL - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Bismillah Jan Shinwari

TV umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

