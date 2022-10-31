India Tour of Bangladesh: Ravindra Jadeja returns to squad; Yash Dayal earns maiden call-up

Earlier today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the One Day International (ODI) and Test squads for India's tour of Bangladesh and New Zealand.

After the culmination of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the focus of all the international teams will shift to the 50-over format, with the ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India next year. The team will be going on a full tour of both these countries.

While Hardik Pandya was named skipper for the tour of New Zealand, Rohit Sharma will take back the captaincy reins for the ODI as well as the Test series against the Bangla Tigers.

Injured Ravindra Jadeja expected to make comeback for India against Bangladesh

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make his return from injury as the BCCI announced his name in India's squad for the Bangladesh tour.

However, batter Rahul Tripathi was included in the ODI squad as well. Meanwhile, pacer Yash Dayal earned his maiden call-up for the ODIs against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and two Tests against their neighbors. The first ODI will take place on December 4, followed by the second and third fixtures on December 7 and 10, respectively.

The red-ball series will start on December 14, with the first Test and end with the second one, which will begin on December 22.

ODI squad for Bangladesh Tour

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja (still under observation), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant

Test squad for Bangladesh Tour

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Thakur

