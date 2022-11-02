India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will meet Bangladesh in a Group 2 Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. The match will be significant for Rohit Sharma and co. given how their batting, touted as their strength, was blown away by Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell. India’s batting effort in Perth, barring the one by Suryakumar Yadav, exposed a lot of hidden flaws.

The opening pair of Rohit and KL Rahul will have to lift themselves. The captain has managed a half-century, but has been nowhere near his best. His opening partner got the vote of confidence from coach Rahul Dravid, but he needs to repay it before it is too late. India’s fielding too let them down badly against South Africa. The Men in Blue need to lift themselves against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan and co. will go into the game with a dose of confidence following a close win over Zimbabwe. Of course, the Bangladesh skipper made a shocking statement ahead of the game, terming India favorites and claiming that a win for Bangladesh would be an upset. Mind games at work?

Today’s IND vs BAN toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Shakib Al Hasan said:

“We don't know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today.”

Bangladesh have made one change: Shariful Islam comes in for Soumya Sarkar. For India, Axar Patel is back for Deepak Hooda.

IND vs BAN - Today's match playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Today's IND vs BAN pitch report

As far as the pitch is concerned, it seemed to ease out as the Netherlands-Zimbabwe game progressed. There was a bit of movement at the start, though, and that might continue with the lights taking over at the Adelaide Oval.

Today's IND vs BAN match players list

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

IND vs BAN - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Brown, Marais Erasmus

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match Referee: David Boon

