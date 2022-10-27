India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will face Netherlands in a Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, October 27. The Men in Blue will go into the clash against the Dutch with the euphoria of their unbelievable triumph against Pakistan yet to completely die down. The Netherlands, on the other hand, fought hard against Bangladesh, but eventually succumbed to a nine-run defeat.

India’s victory over Pakistan produced a number of memorable performances and an incredible one. Arshdeep Singh set things up with an excellent spell early on, dismissing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Hardik Pandya had a good all-round game, claiming three wickets and contributing 40 runs. It was the genius of Virat Kohli, though, that won the game for India from a near hopeless situation.

Despite the win, there are plenty of areas of improvement for the Men in Blue. Skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul need to start firing. Axar Patel went for 21 runs in his only over against Pakistan, so that would be a concern. The match against Netherlands is a good opportunity for Team India to fine-tune the underperforming aspects of their game. And they need to do so without taking the opposition lightly.

Today's IND vs NED toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said:

“This surface looks a touch slower from the one we played in Melbourne.”

Both India and Netherlands are going into the match with unchanged playing XIs.

IND vs NED - Today's match playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Today's IND vs NED pitch report

Since the pitch has been used for 40 overs, it might get slower as the game progresses. The team batting first might have a slight advantage.

Today's IND vs NED match players list

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

IND vs NED - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Chris Broad

