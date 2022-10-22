India vs Pakistan T20I World Cup Records: IND vs PAK most runs, most wickets ahead of MCG clash

India and Pakistan will meet in the much-hyped T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. This will be the third meeting between the arch-rivals in the last year. Pakistan thumped the Men in Blue by 10 wickets during the T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai.

The teams came up against each other twice during the Asia Cup 2022 as well. Team India won the group match by five wickets, while Pakistan emerged triumphant in the Super 4 contest by the same margin. Pakistan would thus believe they have a psychological edge heading into Sunday's encounter at the MCG.

Overall, India and Pakistan have taken on each other in 11 T20I matches till date. The Men in Blue have a massive lead in the head-to-head numbers. They have won seven matches, while Pakistan have tasted victory in only three of these games. One match ended in a tie.

Most runs in IND vs PAK T20I matches

Virat Kohli holds the record for having scored the most number of runs in India vs Pakistan T20I matches. In nine games, he has hammered 406 runs at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 119.06. He has four half-centuries to his name, with a best of 78*.

Pakistan’s prolific keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is second on the list of batters with the most runs in Ind vs Pak T20I games. In three matches, he has notched up 193 runs at an average of 96.50 and a strike rate of 130.40.

Rizwan has crossed the fifty-run mark in two of the three T20Is he has played against India, registering a best of 79*.

Most wickets in IND vs PAK T20I matches

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul has claimed the highest number of wickets in Indo-Pak T20I contests. In six matches, he scalped 11 wickets at an average of 16.18 and an economy rate of 8.27. He has a four-wicket haul (4/37) to his credit in T20Is vs India.

Seasoned Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar follows Gul on the list. He has played six T20Is against Pakistan in which he has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 16.70 while maintaining an economy rate of 7.59. His best bowling analysis against the Men in Green in T20Is is 4/26.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup stats

India and Pakistan have met six times in the T20 World Cup, with the Men in Blue winning four matches and Pakistan one, a triumph which came in the ICC event in UAE last year. One match between the arch-rivals ended in a tie during the 2007 edition. India won the famous bowl-out in the pre-Super Over days.

Kohli holds the record for having scored the most number of runs in India vs Pakistan T20I World Cup matches as well. In four matches, he has smashed 226 runs at an average of 226 (boosted by three not outs) and a strike rate of 126.25.

The former India captain has three fifty-plus scores against Pakistan in four innings. For Pakistan, former captain Shoaib Malik has scored the most T20 World Cup runs against India - 100 runs in six matches.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has claimed the most wickets in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup matches. He picked up six wickets in three games at an average of 11 and an economy rate of 6. His best of 3/16 came in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. For Pakistan, Mohammad Asif claimed five wickets in two matches with a best of 4/18.

