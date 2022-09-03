Indian cricket team schedule for September 2022: List of India's matches, timings in IST and live streaming details

The Indian cricket team had a memorable month of August in 2022 as they lost only one match. They started the month with a defeat against West Indies on August 1 but followed it up with three wins over the Men in Maroon, three wins in ODIs against Zimbabwe and a win each against Pakistan and Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022.

Team India's Asia Cup 2022 campaign will continue in September 2022. The Men in Blue have qualified for the Super 4s round of the competition, and they will play at least three more matches in the tournament.

After Asia Cup 2022, India will return home and host Australia and South Africa. Here's a look at the Indian cricket team's complete schedule for September 2022.

Indian cricket team's full schedule

September 4: India vs Pakistan, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

September 6: India vs Sri Lanka, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

September 8: India vs Afghanistan, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

September 20: India vs Australia, 7:30 PM IST, Mohali

September 23: India vs Australia, 7:30 PM IST, Nagpur

September 25: India vs Australia, 7:30 PM IST, Hyderabad

September 28: India vs South Africa, 7:30 PM IST, Thiruvananthpuram

All the aforementioned matches are T20I games. If India finish in the Top 2 of the Asia Cup points table after the Super 4s, they will also play the Asia Cup Final on September 11.

South Africa's India tour will continue in October 2022. They will play two more T20Is and three ODIs.

Where to watch the matches of Indian cricket team in September 2022?

Star Sports will telecast the full list of matches mentioned above. Fans can watch the matches live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. The matches will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and application.

