"Don't think he's quite the finished product yet" - Lance Klusener gives his verdict on Hardik Pandya vs Ben Stokes comparison

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener reckons that Hardik Pandya is not quite in the same bracket as Ben Stokes as of now. Admitting that the Indian cricketer has made significant progress over the last couple of years, Klusener stated that he’s not a finished product yet.

Pandya has made a terrific comeback to the Indian team in the white-ball formats after overcoming injury and fitness issues. Stokes, on the other hand, has been England’s No. 1 all-rounder for a few years now. He announced a shock retirement from ODIs earlier this year to focus on Tests and T20Is.

Klusener, who is part of the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022, shared his thoughts on the Pandya vs Stokes debate in an interview with Hindustan Times. He opined:

“I think Stokes is a little bit more complete than a guy like Pandya. But he's learning all the time. In the last two-three years, the strides that Pandya has taken in international cricket are awesome. I don't think he's quite the finished product yet.

"The sooner he gets to that (stage) where he's completing all his overs all the time, I think we can definitely put him in the same bracket as all great all-rounders. He is up there but not quite at the top now,” the 51-year-old added.

Asked if Pandya has developed into a match-winner for the Men in Blue in white-ball cricket, Klusener responded that he still needs to work on his bowling. The former South African cricketer elaborated:

“It's a good question. I think the questions around Pandya are not too much on his batting. It is about his bowling. Can he consistently bowl his full quota in all forms of the game? His batting is right up there with the best in the world.”

Pandya registered scores of 71*, 9 and 25* in the three-match T20I series against Australia. However, he went wicketless with the ball in hand.

“He does not need to chase the game” - Lance Klusener on Rohit Sharma playing aggressor

Over the last few months, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has taken on the mantle of being the aggressor in the powerplay in T20Is. He has not been averse to taking risks, which has led to this downfall as well on a few occasions.

Asked for his views on Rohit’s approach, Klusener replied:

“He is taking advantage of whatever the fielding restrictions are. If he really has been asked to play differently, it is a bit of a gamble. I think Rohit has been doing fantastically well anyway... He does not need to chase the game. Maybe there's somebody else who can play that role. Rohit is too valuable to be doing anything differently from what he has been doing over the last so many years.”

Rohit was Player of the Match for his 20-ball 46* in the 2nd T20I against Australia. He was dismissed for 11 and 17 in the other two games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far