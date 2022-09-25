Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match 6

The sixth match of Legends League Cricket 2022 was scheduled to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India Capitals were due to face Bhilwara Kings but persistent rain meant that no play was possible and the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Both sides got a point each.

This is the second consecutive game of the tournament that gotwashed out due to rain. Heavy rain is predicted in this week in Delhi and it remains to be seen whether we get any game in the Delhi leg of the tournament.

Gujarat Giants continue to top the table. They have won two out of three games, with one getting washed out due to rain. They have five points to their name currently. They have a net run rate of +0.886.

India Capitals are placed second in the points table below the Giants. They have won one game and lost one. Their game against the Bhilwara Kings was washed out, and as a result, they now have three points under their belt.

The Kings occupy a similar but the Capitals pip them on the net run rate. The Capitals have a net run rate of 1.666 when compared to -1.817 that of the Kings, who follow the Capitals in the points table.

Manipal Tigers are struggling in the competition. They lost their first two games with their third fixture against table toppers Gujarat Giants getting abandoned. Time is running out for them and they will have to turn the tables around quickly to stand any chance of qualifying for the Legends League Cricket 2022 playoffs.

Legends League Cricket 2022: India Capitals to lock horns against Gujarat Giants on Sunday

The seventh match of Legends League Cricket 2022 will see India Capitals take on Gujarat Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This will be the last game in Delhi before the action shifts to Cuttack. Both sides will be eager to finish the Delhi leg on a high.

