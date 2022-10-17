NAM vs NED, SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022: GMHBA Stadium, Geelong Pitch history and T20I records

T20 World Cup 2022 will return to the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday, October 18, for two matches in Group A of Round 1. Namibia and the Netherlands, the two teams that won their first games in the tournament, will cross paths in the opening encounter on Tuesday.

The winner of the match between Namibia and the Netherlands will likely advance to the Super 12 stage of the tournament. Later in the match, fans will witness a virtual eliminator between Sri Lanka and the UAE. Both teams have lost one match each. Another defeat might end their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Round 1 only.

Before the GMHBA Stadium hosts the T20 World Cup 2022 matches tomorrow, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by this venue.

GMHBA Stadium, Geelong T20I stats

T20I matches played: 3.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1.

Matches won by teams batting second: 2.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest individual score: 84* - Asela Gunaratne (SL) vs. Australia, 2017.

Best bowling figures: 4/31 - Nuwan Kulasekara (SL) vs. Australia, 2017.

Highest team score: 176/8 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2017.

Lowest team score: 111/8 - UAE vs. Netherlands, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 176/8 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2017.

Average 1st innings score: 149.

GMHBA Stadium last T20I match

In the previous T20I fixture at this venue, the Netherlands defeated the UAE by three wickets. The pitch in Geelong looked tough for batting as the UAE team only managed 111 runs in their 20 overs.

Chasing 112 for a victory, the Dutch team lost wickets at regular intervals but won the game in the final over. A total of 15 wickets fell in that contest, with fast bowlers picking up nine of them. The batters from the two teams smacked a total of four sixes in 39.5 overs.

