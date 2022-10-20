Namibia vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Namibia will take on the United Arab Emirates in the last Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Thursday (October 20).

After the high of beating Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, Gerhard Erasmus’ men were quickly brought down to earth by the Netherlands in their previous match. The equation is simple for them, though. If they win, they will progress to the Super 12.

Batting let Namibia down in the last game. They lacked the killer instinct and ended up posting only 121 in their 20 overs despite losing only six wickets. They need to come up with a much more competent show against the UAE. Namibia’s bowlers did an impressive job again, but did not have enough to defend.

With two losses in two games, the UAE are out of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, they would like to sign off on a high, if not with a win then with at least a competitive effort. The UAE had their moments in both games. They gave Netherlands a tough fight, while Karthik Meiyappan claimed a hat-trick against Sri Lanka. But frailties in their batting have been exposed.

Today's NAM vs UAE toss result

The UAE have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, their skipper CP Rizwan explained:

“The ball does a bit later on, so that's why we'll be batting. We expect to put a good total on the board, and with the bowling unit we could defend it.”

ICC @ICC



UAE have won the toss and opted to bat against Namibia.



#T20WorldCup | #NAMvUAE | : bit.ly/NAMvUAE-FirstR… Toss update 🗞UAE have won the toss and opted to bat against Namibia. Toss update 🗞UAE have won the toss and opted to bat against Namibia.#T20WorldCup | #NAMvUAE |📝: bit.ly/NAMvUAE-FirstR… https://t.co/VUSTJfTAYi

While the UAE have made three changes for the game, Namibia have welcomed the return of speedster Ruben Trumpelmann.

NAM vs UAE - Today's match playing XIs

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Karthik Meiyappan, Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Today's NAM vs UAE pitch report

The pitch should remain good for batting through the 40 overs, although there might be some help for bowlers in the second half.

Today's NAM vs UAE match players list

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Pikky Ya France, Lohandre Louwrens, Tangeni Lungameni, Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann.

ICC @ICC



#T20WorldCup | #NEDvSL | bit.ly/NEDvSL-FirstRo… Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 16 runs to seal their qualification to the Super 12 stage Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 16 runs to seal their qualification to the Super 12 stage 👏#T20WorldCup | #NEDvSL | 📝 bit.ly/NEDvSL-FirstRo… https://t.co/3R4EdIo7cV

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (w), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza, Zawar Farid, Sabir Ali.

NAM vs UAE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes