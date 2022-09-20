IND vs AUS 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli interacts with Yuvraj Singh ahead of Mohali T20I

Team India batter Virat Kohli was seen interacting with former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh ahead of the first T20I between India and Australia in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. The two greats of Indian cricket were captured having a healthy discussion.

Australia won the toss and invited India to bat first in the opening T20I of the three-match series. Kohli was out in the middle in the third over after Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 11 by Josh Hazlewood.

Ahead of the match, the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team shared a video of Kohli, with his pads on, interacting with Yuvraj. The clip was shared with the caption:

“Pre-match catch-up be like #TeamIndia #INDvAUS.”

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, where the first T20I between India and Australia is being played, is the home ground of Yuvraj.

Kohli’s innings did not last long as he was sent back by Nathan Ellis for a scratchy two off seven balls in the fifth over. India reached 46 for two at the end of the powerplay.

Earlier, Kohli came up with an excellent performance during the Asia Cup 2022, scoring 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.59.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I playing XIs

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first in the opening T20I of the series. For the visitors, Tim David is playing his first T20I for the country. He had earlier represented Singapore, his country of birth, in the same format.

Team India rested lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has returned to the squad after injury. Umesh Yadav, who replaced Mohammed Shami, has been picked in the playing XI. Dinesh Karthik has also found a place ahead of Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

