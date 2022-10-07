IND vs SA 2022: “I was a bit surprised to be honest” - Wasim Jaffer on Deepak Chahar being left out of playing XI for Lucknow ODI

Wasim Jaffer has admitted that he was a bit surprised with Team India’s decision to not include Deepak Chahar in the playing XI for the 1st ODI against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6).

Terming the bowling all-rounder India’s “best bet” to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad, he added that the 30-year-old must be given as much game time as possible.

Chahar is among the standby players in Team India’s T20 World Cup squad. According to reports, he or Mohammed Shami are likely to replace injured Bumrah’s in the main squad for the ICC event Down Under.

While Shami is not available for the series against South Africa, Chahar is part of the squad. However, India preferred to go in with Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan in the 1st ODI. Sharing his views on Chahar’s exclusion, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“I was a bit surprised to be honest, because he is in that reserve squad for the T20 World Cup. You’re best bet (to replace Bumrah) is Deepak Chahar since Shami hasn’t had any game time. Chahar bowled well in the South Africa T20I series and he has batted really well. He can also give you wickets in the powerplay.”

BCCI @BCCI



will look to bounce back in the second ODI.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDVSA-1STODI Things went right down to the wire but it's South Africa who win the first #INDvSA ODI. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second ODI.Scorecard Things went right down to the wire but it's South Africa who win the first #INDvSA ODI.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second ODI. 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDVSA-1STODI https://t.co/RUcF80h2Xv

The 44-year-old added that the Men in Blue cannot afford to go in with only five bowling options, like they did in the match in Thursday. Jaffer stated:

“India did not have that sixth bowling option. That is something they need to look at. They went with only five bowling options. That is something that you don’t do in this day and age. You’ve got to have 6-7 bowling options.”

While Shardul Thakur (2/35) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/39) were economical in the opening one-dayer, the other three bowlers proved very expensive. India ended up conceding 249 runs in 40 overs in the rain-shortened game and responded with 240 for 8.

“I’ll look to bring them in” - Jaffer suggests changes for 2nd ODI

Looking ahead to the second match of the series, the former India opener suggested that the hosts should bring in both Chahar and Shahbaz Ahmed to strengthen both the bat and bowling departments. Jaffer opined:

“The batting finishes at No. 7 with Shardul. Today, if there was somebody like Chahar or even Shahbaz, I think India would have got even closer or might have won the game as well. I’ll look to bring them in to strengthen both departments.”

BCCI @BCCI * from



A look at his batting summary #INDvSA



Scorecard bit.ly/INDVSA-1STODI A valiant unbeaten* from @IamSanjuSamson nearly got #TeamIndia over the line as he is our Top Performer from the second inningsA look at his batting summaryScorecard A valiant unbeaten 8⃣6⃣* from @IamSanjuSamson nearly got #TeamIndia over the line as he is our Top Performer from the second innings 👌A look at his batting summary 👇 #INDvSAScorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDVSA-1STODI https://t.co/Xc8D6lqRby

Down 0-1, India will have to win the 2nd ODI in Ranchi on Sunday to stay alive in the three-match series.

