2022 Asia Cup: "If you're not taking wickets, the opposition is getting those partnerships" - Sunil Gavaskar reflects on India's defeat to Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar criticized the bowlers' toothless display as the Men in Blue face a Super 4 exit from the 2022 Asia Cup. Gavaskar reflected on India's defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan and said that the bowlers' lack of penetration has allowed the opposition to build match-winning partnerships.

Rohit Sharma & Co. failed to defend their totals of 182 and 173 against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively, in their first two games of Super 4 in the Asia Cup. Indian bowlers dismissed four Sri Lankan and five Pakistani batters as the opposition won the match in the final over.

Speaking to Sports Today after a six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka, Gavaskar stated that India must play their World Cup team in the upcoming T20 series against Australia and South Africa. The 1983 World Cup-winner feels the bowlers' lack of incisiveness stems from the absence of game time, saying:

"The same team that will go to Australia - that plus maybe one or two standbys - that is the only team that must be playing now in these matches against South Africa and Australia. That will give them more time out in the middle. We always keep talking about time out in the middle and we talk about overs under the belt for the bowlers."

He added:

"But we haven't had that. Also, don't forget when you look at the chases, India haven't taken wickets. I think Pakistan also lost four wickets. Just now, we had four wickets down from Sri Lanka. So that's the problem. Bowlers are not taking wickets. So, if you're not taking wickets, the opposition is getting those partnerships to overhaul 170 and 180."

Gavaskar reflected on the absence of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, stating that their return will boost India. However, he stressed the need for game time before their World Cup fixture against Pakistan. He said:

"When the Bumrahs, Axar Patels, and Shamis come back, India will have a sharper edge. So that's why I'm not worried because I know these are top players. But we want them now to get more overs under their belt. Look, our first match of the World Cup is against Pakistan.

"You don't want any of our players to go undercooked. I would rather want them go overcooked instead of undercooked. And there is what I believe that we should be looking. Forget the Asia Cup at the moment, focus now on these matches coming up."

Bumrah's back injury ruled him out of the Asia Cup, while the selectors did not pick Shami. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, spearheading the pace attack, has taken six scalps in four matches at 18.50. However, the right-arm pacer has failed in decisive overs in the last two fixtures against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"I'm not overly worried because we've got a few matches coming up at home" - Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar further said he is not very worried, given their twin series at home. However, he hopes to see India play their best side against Australia and South Africa without considering the players' workload. Gavaskar added:

"There's a touch of worry but I'm not overly worried because we've got a few matches coming up at home. There I hope no experiments will take place. You will pick the squad that is going to go to Australia and stop talking about workload. When you're playing for India, there's no workload.

"You've just got to get your best team out in the park, now for these next few matches coming in India. With this exit from the Asia Cup, you get an extra two or three days of rest. So, you take rest and start getting together at Mohali for the game against Australia."

India will take on Afghanistan in their final Super 4 match on Thursday, September 8, in Dubai.

