IND vs SA 2022: "50 par all-out hojao par Rahul jaisa mat khelo"- Despite India's win, fans question KL Rahul's intent for another slow knock 

Fans were baffled by seeing KL Rahul
Fans were baffled by seeing KL Rahul's approach in the first T20I. (P.C.:Twitter)
Modified Sep 29, 2022 12:29 AM IST

India's vice-captain KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 51*(56) as the Men in Blue comfortably beat the Proteas by eight wickets on Wednesday (September 28) in Thiruvananthapuram. However, Rahul's knock wasn't the most pleasing to the eye as he struggled for the best part of his innings.

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, played a ridiculously good knock, bringing up his half-century in just 33 balls. It was almost like Yadav took away all the pressure from Rahul and helped the latter play with freedom towards the end of the innings.

Fans on Twitter slammed KL Rahul for his uncharacteristic knock and for also showing a lack of intent, especially when 'SKY' went all guns blazing at the other end.

Here are some of the reactions:

KL hits a 6 and gets to his 50 to once again prove that he has the capability to pull off these shots but he just doesn't want to.
Nothing motivates KL Rahul like his batting partner reaching a milestone before him.
For the first time Every Indian knew that KL Rahul is going to hit a six rather than taking a single 🤣🤣🤣
KL Rahul has the talent of AB de Villiers but ends up playing like Temba Bavuma. #INDvsSA
Rahul bhai kab suru karoge marna? 21th overs se 😒😒#INDvSA
Kaise introduce karaoge apne baccho ko cricket se agar kl jaise bande khel rahe honge
First session done , KL marching ahead strong
This inning of KL Rahul reminding me of Yuvi's Pakistan knock in Asia Cup 2016..He was struggling but still middled few glorious shots...Here KL is like cat on hot tin roof, hardly connecting any... Yuvi was past his prime, KL is supposedly in pRiMe. #INDvsSA #SAvsIND
South African Team Secret Revealed- “Don’t take Wicket of KL rahul”#INDvsSA
#INDvsSAWhenever I see players like KL Rahul, i miss Sehwag more, he never was afraid of smashing to swing delivery. https://t.co/7NiyQ9HMo8
Harsha Bhogle : The curious case of KL Rahul, cant bat in UAE, cant bat in Zimbabwe, cant bat in India now. Savage 🤣🤣#INDvsSA #INDvSA @klrahul @bhogleharsha
50 pr All out ho jao lekin Rahul jaisa mat khelo.
KL Rahul batting slower than the time it takes to type Thiruvananthapuram
Drop KL Rahul and save Indian teamPlayed 5 dots ball and took single on last ball #INDvsSA
Surya and Rahul have the same score Rahul has faced 27 balls and Surya has faced 5 balls
That was definitely out! Umpire being Suniel Shetty fan saved KL Rahul.

KL Rahul scored just 11 runs off 26 balls in the powerplay

Although India needed just 107 runs to win the game, they didn't get an explosive start from captain Rohit Sharma as he departed for a duck. Virat Kohli came to the crease and tried to attack, but most of the deliveries in the powerplay (26) were played by KL Rahul.

The opener found it very difficult to get to terms with the two-paced track and the variable bounce. The pressure built on Kohli and even he departed, leaving India in a spot of bother in the seventh over with just 17 runs on the board.

However, Suryakumar Yadav, as he often does, walked out to bat and changed the complexion of the chase. He smashed two sixes off Anrich Nortje and lifted the tempo of the run-scoring. Slowly but surely, even Rahul began to play his shots and made up for the slow start.

In the end, both batters brought up their half-centuries and it was a comfortable win for the hosts. Whether Rahul's innings was just a one-off or a serious concern, is something only time will tell.

