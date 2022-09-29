IND vs SA 2022: "50 par all-out hojao par Rahul jaisa mat khelo"- Despite India's win, fans question KL Rahul's intent for another slow knock 

India's vice-captain KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 51*(56) as the Men in Blue comfortably beat the Proteas by eight wickets on Wednesday (September 28) in Thiruvananthapuram. However, Rahul's knock wasn't the most pleasing to the eye as he struggled for the best part of his innings.
Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, played a ridiculously good knock, bringing up his half-century in just 33 balls. It was almost like Yadav took away all the pressure from Rahul and helped the latter play with freedom towards the end of the innings.
Fans on Twitter slammed KL Rahul for his uncharacteristic knock and for also showing a lack of intent, especially when 'SKY' went all guns blazing at the other end.
Here are some of the reactions:
KL Rahul scored just 11 runs off 26 balls in the powerplay
Although India needed just 107 runs to win the game, they didn't get an explosive start from captain Rohit Sharma as he departed for a duck. Virat Kohli came to the crease and tried to attack, but most of the deliveries in the powerplay (26) were played by KL Rahul.
The opener found it very difficult to get to terms with the two-paced track and the variable bounce. The pressure built on Kohli and even he departed, leaving India in a spot of bother in the seventh over with just 17 runs on the board.
However, Suryakumar Yadav, as he often does, walked out to bat and changed the complexion of the chase. He smashed two sixes off Anrich Nortje and lifted the tempo of the run-scoring. Slowly but surely, even Rahul began to play his shots and made up for the slow start.
In the end, both batters brought up their half-centuries and it was a comfortable win for the hosts. Whether Rahul's innings was just a one-off or a serious concern, is something only time will tell.