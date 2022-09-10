Aaron Finch to retire from ODIs after third game against New Zealand, will lead Australia in T20 World Cup

Australia's white ball captain Aaron Finch has decided to retire from ODI (one day international) cricket after the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Cairns on Sunday. The veteran, who will continue to play T20Is, announced his decision with the 2023 World Cup in mind.

Finch's call on his ODI future comes after an awful run in the 50-over format - aggregating only 26 runs in his last seven innings - including three ducks. The Victorian's highest score was 15 in the three-match ODI rubber against Zimbabwe. He registered two single-figure scores in the first two games against New Zealand.

Finch, a veteran of 145 ODIs, admitted to experiencing some brilliant memories after being part of some of the best Australian ODI sides. He said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories. I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point."

Despite his recent lean run, the right-handed batter will retire as Australia's fourth-highest century-maker in ODIs. His 17 tons are next to Ricky Ponting (29), Mark Waugh (18) and David Warner (18).

Finch will remain captain in the upcoming T20 World Cup on home soil.

"His decision to step aside from the ODI captaincy now is typical of his selfless approach to the game" - Cricket Australia CEO on Aaron Finch

Nick Hockley (Image Credits: Getty)

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley thanked Aaron Finch for his contribution to Australia's one day cricket and hailed him for his selfless decision. Hockley feels the 35-year-old's tactical nous will be crucial to Australia's chances in their T20 World Cup defence.

"On behalf of Australian Cricket, I would like to congratulate Aaron on his vast contribution as captain of the Australian men's ODI team and as a wonderful exponent of the 50-over format. Aaron is an enormously gifted and determined player whose outstanding deeds with the bat have been matched by his strong and inspiring leadership."

Hockley continued:

"His decision to step aside from the ODI captaincy now is typical of his selfless approach to the game. I'm delighted that Aaron will lead the Australian team into the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where his leadership, experience and tactical nous will be integral to the defence of our T20 World Cup title on home soil."

Australia will target a series sweep in Sunday's third ODI after retaining the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy in the second game with a 113-run win. The Men in Yellow won the opening clash by two wickets.

