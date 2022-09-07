Create

"Ab toh lag raha India will lose against Afghanistan too" - Twitterati mock Rohit & Co. after Pakistan knock them out

India
India crash out of the 2022 Asia Cup.
Modified Sep 07, 2022 11:59 PM IST

Team India have crashed out of the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup after Pakistan prevailed over Afghanistan in a low-scoring thriller on Wednesday, September 7. The Men in Green booked their place in the final following a one-wicket win over the Afghans in Sharjah.

Chasing a moderate total of 130, Pakistan got off to the worst possible start. Skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for a golden duck, while Fakhar Zaman also departed cheaply. But Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan stitched together a 42-run partnership to steady the ship.

Just when it looked like Pakistan would walk away with the game, their batting collapsed, losing six wickets for just 32 runs. The equation came down to 11 runs off the last six balls, with the last pair of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah in the middle.

Afghanistan were in the driving seat, but Shah came to Pakistan's rescue. He smacked Afghanistan's most successful bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi for two consecutive sixes to take the team home with four balls to spare.

With Pakistan winning their first two games in the Super 4 stage, India bowed out of the Asia Cup 2022 after losing their two fixtures.

Fans mocked Rohit Sharma and Co. for their poor performances in the continental tournament and here are some of the reactions:

🇵🇰 Pakistan qualify for the Final.🇮🇳 India qualify for the Airport. https://t.co/MIKUreQcsl
Well Played Afghanistan You have shown how to fight even when you are defending 130 Even India can learn from Afghanistan how to play t20.. Please Team India try to learn from your mistakes and improove...
@mufaddal_vohra Nobody will watch India vs Afghanistan knowing the way we r out of tournament nd pak vs Sri Lanka don't have that much fans that India hasBig blow to Star
Unexpected Victory 🙌This time Naseem Shah was out of syllabus 😆Magar upgrade karo boys ....💚#PAKvAFG #PakvsAfg #NaseemShah #BabarAzam #GreenShirts Welcome to the FINAL....India gyaa#NaseemShahyoubeauty
Abh toh lag rah India will lose from Afghanistan too
Sari team India ko tournament mein Rekhni chahti thi but @iNaseemShah had other plans. #PAKvAFG #AsiaCup
This #AsiaCupT20 has been a banger if we are to talk about the contests ! only sad thing is that India has not been on the correct side of results.#CricketTwitter #wellplayed
Afghanistan bowlers are actually bowlers, india Wale toh kya hey unhe pata
Goodbye to India & Afghanistan!
Do u feel useless? U think you have no purpose in life?Then look at this, India and Afghanistan play tommorow after being eliminated by Pakistan#PAKvAFG #NaseemShah #AsiaCup https://t.co/YFXL13uL3N
Naam mein Shah ho toh India ko dubaana toh banta hai #PakvsAfg
BYE INDIA🇮🇳👋🤙🔥#AFGvsPAK
Hara Afghanistan hai or takleef india ko hai. kheriyat hai ? #PakvsAfg #AsiaCup2022
Well #AsiaCup2022 chances for India is a closed gate. Anywys time to move on and get prepared for WorldCup. Lot of preparations needed on team selection, opening, middle order, bowling, all rounders, decision making . Take this as a learning experience & move on #TeamIndia @BCCI
Afghanistan India bhai bhai to Afghanistan India bye bye real quick 😂 #PakvsAfg
Naseem Shah, Pakistan's number 11, hits two back to back sixes to secure Pakistan a place in the final.Pakistan join Sri Lanka in the finals of the Asia Cup 2022!INDIA & AFGHANISTAN knocked out of the ASIA CUP https://t.co/Cp9x75vAqA
There's still chance of India to reach Asia cup final 2023
India's biggest problem is knock out matches and underpressure situation while defending!! They can't able to held their nerves, than what is the benefit of IPL! Ahead of T20 WC in aus, Team India should find answers !!
Naseem Shah. 2 sixes 2 teams out India & Aghanistan. What a win. Congrats Pakistan. https://t.co/rE62281Cxc

India will face Afghanistan in their last Super 4 clash

After two crushing defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue will wrap up their Asia Cup campaign with a game against Afghanistan on Thursday, September 8.

With this being a dead rubber, India are likely to make a few changes to their playing XI with all eyes on the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year. Their strategy in the last two games has come in for criticism as Rohit's side have struggled to play to the best of their potential.

India will hope to end their campaign with a win ahead of the three-match home T20I series against Australia, which gets underway on September 20 in Mohali.

