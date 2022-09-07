"Ab toh lag raha India will lose against Afghanistan too" - Twitterati mock Rohit & Co. after Pakistan knock them out

Team India have crashed out of the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup after Pakistan prevailed over Afghanistan in a low-scoring thriller on Wednesday, September 7. The Men in Green booked their place in the final following a one-wicket win over the Afghans in Sharjah.

Chasing a moderate total of 130, Pakistan got off to the worst possible start. Skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for a golden duck, while Fakhar Zaman also departed cheaply. But Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan stitched together a 42-run partnership to steady the ship.

Just when it looked like Pakistan would walk away with the game, their batting collapsed, losing six wickets for just 32 runs. The equation came down to 11 runs off the last six balls, with the last pair of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah in the middle.

Afghanistan were in the driving seat, but Shah came to Pakistan's rescue. He smacked Afghanistan's most successful bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi for two consecutive sixes to take the team home with four balls to spare.

With Pakistan winning their first two games in the Super 4 stage, India bowed out of the Asia Cup 2022 after losing their two fixtures.

Fans mocked Rohit Sharma and Co. for their poor performances in the continental tournament and here are some of the reactions:

🖤🖤Nomi Sultan🖤🖤 @NomiSultan9 Pakistan qualify for the Final.

India qualify for the Airport. Pakistan qualify for the Final.India qualify for the Airport. 🇵🇰 Pakistan qualify for the Final.🇮🇳 India qualify for the Airport. https://t.co/MIKUreQcsl

Apoorv Verma @ApoorvV46344255 Well Played Afghanistan You have shown how to fight even when you are defending 130 Even India can learn from Afghanistan how to play t20.. Please Team India try to learn from your mistakes and improove... Well Played Afghanistan You have shown how to fight even when you are defending 130 Even India can learn from Afghanistan how to play t20.. Please Team India try to learn from your mistakes and improove...

Davda Kunal 🇮🇳 @davda_kunal

Big blow to Star @mufaddal_vohra Nobody will watch India vs Afghanistan knowing the way we r out of tournament nd pak vs Sri Lanka don't have that much fans that India hasBig blow to Star @mufaddal_vohra Nobody will watch India vs Afghanistan knowing the way we r out of tournament nd pak vs Sri Lanka don't have that much fans that India hasBig blow to Star

Haris Khan @har_is07

This time Naseem Shah was out of syllabus

Magar upgrade karo boys ....

#PAKvAFG

#PakvsAfg

#NaseemShah

#BabarAzam

#GreenShirts

Welcome to the FINAL....

India gyaa

youbeauty Unexpected VictoryThis time Naseem Shah was out of syllabusMagar upgrade karo boys ....Welcome to the FINAL....India gyaa #NaseemShah youbeauty Unexpected Victory 🙌This time Naseem Shah was out of syllabus 😆Magar upgrade karo boys ....💚#PAKvAFG #PakvsAfg #NaseemShah #BabarAzam #GreenShirts Welcome to the FINAL....India gyaa#NaseemShahyoubeauty

Yash Dhanuka @YashDhanuka14 Abh toh lag rah India will lose from Afghanistan too Abh toh lag rah India will lose from Afghanistan too

HinaRaza @Hinnahraza #AsiaCup Sari team India ko tournament mein Rekhni chahti thi but @iNaseemShah had other plans. #PAKvAFG Sari team India ko tournament mein Rekhni chahti thi but @iNaseemShah had other plans. #PAKvAFG #AsiaCup

Ankit Dubey @Tweefusion



#CricketTwitter #wellplayed This #AsiaCupT20 has been a banger if we are to talk about the contests ! only sad thing is that India has not been on the correct side of results. This #AsiaCupT20 has been a banger if we are to talk about the contests ! only sad thing is that India has not been on the correct side of results.#CricketTwitter #wellplayed

Mumbaicha_engineer @berozgaarhoo Afghanistan bowlers are actually bowlers, india Wale toh kya hey unhe pata Afghanistan bowlers are actually bowlers, india Wale toh kya hey unhe pata

Rahim Shakeel @rahim_shakeel1

Then look at this, India and Afghanistan play tommorow after being eliminated by Pakistan

#PAKvAFG #NaseemShah #AsiaCup Do u feel useless? U think you have no purpose in life?Then look at this, India and Afghanistan play tommorow after being eliminated by Pakistan Do u feel useless? U think you have no purpose in life?Then look at this, India and Afghanistan play tommorow after being eliminated by Pakistan#PAKvAFG #NaseemShah #AsiaCup https://t.co/YFXL13uL3N

Sanju Fan @Vishytheboss Naam mein Shah ho toh India ko dubaana toh banta hai #PakvsAfg Naam mein Shah ho toh India ko dubaana toh banta hai #PakvsAfg

Durga Ramdas Kateel 🇮🇳 @durgaramdas @BCCI Well #AsiaCup2022 chances for India is a closed gate. Anywys time to move on and get prepared for WorldCup. Lot of preparations needed on team selection, opening, middle order, bowling, all rounders, decision making . Take this as a learning experience & move on #TeamIndia Well #AsiaCup2022 chances for India is a closed gate. Anywys time to move on and get prepared for WorldCup. Lot of preparations needed on team selection, opening, middle order, bowling, all rounders, decision making . Take this as a learning experience & move on #TeamIndia @BCCI

Muhammed Lodhi @itslodhim #PakvsAfg Afghanistan India bhai bhai to Afghanistan India bye bye real quick Afghanistan India bhai bhai to Afghanistan India bye bye real quick 😂 #PakvsAfg

Hiru News English @HiruNewsEnglish Naseem Shah, Pakistan's number 11, hits two back to back sixes to secure Pakistan a place in the final.



Pakistan join Sri Lanka in the finals of the Asia Cup 2022!



INDIA & AFGHANISTAN knocked out of the ASIA CUP Naseem Shah, Pakistan's number 11, hits two back to back sixes to secure Pakistan a place in the final.Pakistan join Sri Lanka in the finals of the Asia Cup 2022!INDIA & AFGHANISTAN knocked out of the ASIA CUP https://t.co/Cp9x75vAqA

utkarsh pandey @Bihar_vala There's still chance of India to reach Asia cup final 2023 There's still chance of India to reach Asia cup final 2023

Mehul 🇮🇳 @mahzz04 India's biggest problem is knock out matches and underpressure situation while defending!! They can't able to held their nerves, than what is the benefit of IPL! Ahead of T20 WC in aus, Team India should find answers !! India's biggest problem is knock out matches and underpressure situation while defending!! They can't able to held their nerves, than what is the benefit of IPL! Ahead of T20 WC in aus, Team India should find answers !!

Syed Zameer Hussain @ZameerH72627702 Naseem Shah. 2 sixes 2 teams out India & Aghanistan. What a win. Congrats Pakistan. Naseem Shah. 2 sixes 2 teams out India & Aghanistan. What a win. Congrats Pakistan. https://t.co/rE62281Cxc

India will face Afghanistan in their last Super 4 clash

After two crushing defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue will wrap up their Asia Cup campaign with a game against Afghanistan on Thursday, September 8.

With this being a dead rubber, India are likely to make a few changes to their playing XI with all eyes on the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year. Their strategy in the last two games has come in for criticism as Rohit's side have struggled to play to the best of their potential.

India will hope to end their campaign with a win ahead of the three-match home T20I series against Australia, which gets underway on September 20 in Mohali.

Also Read: "Babar Azam has gone too far in copying Virat Kohli" - Twitterati react as Pakistan skipper bags golden duck vs Afghanistan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar