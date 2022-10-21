"All that matters is the World Cup ahead of us" - Hardik Pandya shares a heartwarming video ahead of Pakistan clash

Hardik Pandya has shared a heartwarming video ahead of Team India's T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

Pandya, who had an underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE last year, will be integral to the Men in Blue's plans in the showpiece T20 event in Australia.

A couple of days ahead of India's opening encounter, the ace all-rounder shared a video where he can be heard saying that the players are ready to give it their all. He captioned the video:

"Together 🇮🇳❤️."

In the short clip shared on social media, Pandya can be heard saying:

"This team, this family, we are ready to give it all. Blood, sweat, and tears. All that matters is the World Cup ahead of us. We are counting on you every step ahead."

India, who bowed out of the group stage last year, will enter the T20 World Cup as one of the favorites. The Men in Blue, who last won an ICC trophy in 2013, will be desperate to bring the T20 World Cup home.

"The positivity comes from the hard work that I put in" - Hardik Pandya on his return from injury

Pandya had a troublesome couple of years before he made a heroic return during IPL 2022. He led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the prestigious trophy in their debut season.

His stock has since gone up, with the all-rounder continuing his fine performances in national colors.

Speaking about his comeback from injuries, the Gujarat Titans skipper highlighted that having a positive approach to everything in life and the support of his family members helped him get back to his best.

PTI quoted the all-rounder as saying:

It has to do a lot with helping myself to go back to the basics and approaching everything on a positive note. Because of that, I have got peace in my life, looking at the brighter side always."

He added:

"I know I will have good days and bad days, but the positivity comes from the hard work that I put in, which then gives me the self-belief and confidence to give it everything. And with the support of my family to always have my back, I feel a sense of complete focus and positivity around me."

Pandya has featured in 19 T20Is this year, scoring 436 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 151.38, while also picking up 12 wickets.

