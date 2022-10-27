Create

"Another strong result" - Fans react as Team India thump Netherlands to top the Group 2 of Super 12 in T20 World Cup

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Oct 27, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Fans reacted to India's clinical win over the Netherlands. (P.C.:Twitter)

Team India continued their perfect start to the T20 World Cup campaign as they thumped the Netherlands by 56 runs at the SCG on Thursday (October 27) to make it two wins from as many games. The target of 180 proved to be too much for the Dutch as the quality Indian bowling restricted them to just 123/9.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was brilliant with the new ball and spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets between them. Although Arshdeep Singh was a tad expensive, he nailed his yorkers to perfection at the death and got a couple of wickets.

Fans on Twitter hailed the Men in Blue for their dominant performance and believe they are looking good after going deep into the tournament. Here are some of the reactions:

Team India moves to the top of the points table - Domination.
India the new Table Toppers of Group 2 with 4 points and +1.43 NRR. https://t.co/rEpq3lqfhI
This #TeamIndia of captain @ImRo45 is unbeatable and invincible. One more great win in the T20 World Cup. @BCCI https://t.co/M0EVKB5KJO
Onwards and Upwards. A clinical win for Team India in Sydney. Virat , Rohit and Surya scoring half centuries and all the bowlers sharing wickets. Well done @BCCI#INDvsNED https://t.co/pI7ptV0q5L
Just something about watching India play live.. 🔥 #T20WorldCup
Most wins in a calendar year in International cricket40* - India, 202238 - Australia, 200337 - India, 201735 - Australia, 199935 - India, 201835 - India, 2019
Most MOM for India in a calander year in T20Is:•Virat Kohli - 6 in 2016.•Suryakumar Yadav - 5* in 2022.
India at the Top in points table of T20 World Cup 2022. https://t.co/TREG85MA89
India Beats Netherlands #T20WorldCup #INDvNED https://t.co/sOWoGyUrrl
RT if your team has more points than this samosa 😉 #INDvNED #T20WorldCup https://t.co/GTLXMgBkEv
Win no.2 ✅#INDvsNED https://t.co/YXmCH8zSyI
Surya and Kohli while batting together. Joy to watch.Great effort from the bowlers and a very comprehensive win for #TeamIndia #IndvsNed https://t.co/FKUiVjLUCh
Rohit Sharma as a Captain in #T20WorldCup :100% Win Percentage ! #INDvsNED https://t.co/1mW35G7Xec
Another strong result. 🇮🇳💪 https://t.co/J5gKb6za8F
Easy win for India.😃 https://t.co/RVbhxqMwgZ

India didn't let the Netherlands get any momentum in their chase

Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone for the Men in Blue as he bowled back-to-back maiden overs and also picked up the wicket of Vikramjeet Singh. Max O'Dowd did look in good touch but Axar Patel worked his magic in the powerplay and cleaned up the right-hander.

After that, it was just one-way traffic as the Dutch kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. India will be buoyed by the performances of both their spinners as they ensured the Netherlands didn't get away with the chase.

Mohammed Shami also bowled well and showed that he has been a great addition to the XI. Arshdeep was taken for a few runs in his first spell but the youngster came back really well and realized that he had to keep things simple and just nail the yorkers.

With this win, the Men in Blue have made it to the top of their group and will now shift their focus to a crucial encounter against South Africa at Perth on Sunday (October 30).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
