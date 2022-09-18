"The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun...with this person"- Anushka Sharma is already missing her husband Virat Kohli

Former India skipper Virat Kohli arrived in Mohali on Saturday (September 17) to take part in the 3-match T20I series against Australia, starting from September 20.

The two upcoming home T20I series against Australia and South Africa will serve as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to be played from October 16-November 13 in Australia.

While Virat Kohli is off for national duties, his wife Anushka Sharma is already missing him badly. Kohli recently visited Anushka in London where she is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Chakdah Express.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a picture of herself with Kohli where the couple can be seen embracing each other in the lap of nature during Virat’s recent visit to London.

"The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person ❤️ #MissingHubby too much post," Anushka’s caption read.

On the work front, the film Chakdah Express will mark the return of Anushka Sharma to movies. The movie is a biopic on Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami who will retire from international cricket after the ODI series in England starting on September 18 (Sunday).

Virat Kohli turning the tide

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Congratulations for scoring Century No. 71 🤗 Well played 🏻 It was an amazing knock @imVkohli

Virat Kohli looked in imperious touch during the recently concluded Asia Cup where he scored 276 runs in 5 innings which included a couple of half-centuries and a century.

The century drought of 1,020 days that Kohli experienced in international cricket finally came to an end when he smashed a breathtaking 122 of 61 deliveries against Afghanistan in India’s final Super 4 game. Not only was this Virat's first hundred after more than two-and-a-half years, it was his maiden T20I ton.

Going into the World Cup, Kohli’s return to form will be a huge bonus for India, given his stupendous record Down Under.

Before the Asia Cup, Kohli had taken a month's break from cricket before returning in grand style. The decision to rest the former Indian captain seems to be reaping great rewards, as of now.

