Asia Cup 2022: "Hope we don't have to wait 1000 days for his next century" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli's hundred in IND vs AFG Super 4 match

Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for scoring a much-awaited century in India's Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Afghanistan.

Kohli scored a belligerent unbeaten 122 off 61 balls as the Men in Blue set a mammoth 213-run target in Dubai on Thursday, September 8. Mohammad Nabi and Co. were then restricted to 111/8 to lose their third consecutive match in the Super 4 stage by a massive margin of 101 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was all praise for Kohli and hoped the modern batting great is back to his best for good. He said:

"He is India's honor and pride, his first T20 international hundred, Virat is the king of centuries. The 71st century came after a wait of 1020 days, 83 international innings, so well played Virat Kohli. We hope Kohli's OG form is back and he continues in the same fashion. Hope we don't have to wait 1000 days for his next century."

While naming Kohli as his Player of the Match, Chopra added that the tired Afghanistan players helped the former India captain's cause. The former India opener observed:

"The Player of the Match has to be Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma made himself rest and got Virat Kohli to open alongside KL Rahul. Nabi won the toss and opted to bowl. It was the right decision but the team was tired, both mentally and physically."

Afghanistan played back-to-back matches in the Super 4 stage. They also came into the India match after a heartbreaking loss against Pakistan that would have drained their spirits.

"Some shots were absolutely mindblowing" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's innings

Virat Kohli struck 12 fours and six sixes during his innings.

Chopra was in awe of some of the shots played by Kohli, elaborating:

"Kohli got a life, Ibrahim Zadran dropped a catch when he was on 28. After that, the fours and sixes he hit, the intimidation and domination is back, the old Virat Kohli was back. The six he hit against Rashid after using his feet and then the pull against Fazalhaq Farooqi. Some shots were absolutely mindblowing."

Chopra also praised stand-in captain KL Rahul (62 off 41) for playing his role in helping India reach a massive score. The reputed commentator stated:

"Kohli's century took the team to a score of 212. KL Rahul was also there along with him, he also hit. India lost only two wickets. Surya first ball six and out on the second ball, but 212 runs are a lot."

Kohli and Rahul strung together a 119-run partnership for the opening wicket in just 12.4 overs. The former then dominated an unbroken 87-run third-wicket partnership with Rishabh Pant, who scored 20 runs off 16 balls.

