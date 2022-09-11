"This has been the entire story of the Asia Cup" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Pak vs SL final

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to be played in Dubai on Sunday, September 11.

The Lankan Lions and the Men in Green qualified for the title decider by registering wins against India and Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage. Dasun Shanaka and Co. will head into the game high on confidence, having defeated Babar Azam's side in a dress rehearsal before the final.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted the team winning the toss to win the final. He explained:

"I feel whoever wins the toss, will win the match. This has been the entire story of the Asia Cup unless of course if you are playing against an extremely weak opposition like India and Pakistan were against Hong Hong, or India in front of an extremely tired Afghanistan team. I will not say ordinary opposition but it was very difficult for them to play two consecutive matches."

Chopra expects Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan to make decent contributions with the bat for Pakistan. The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"Rizwan and Shadab will together score more than 50 runs. I have chosen an extremely odd combination. Rizwan on one side - opener, and Shadab at No. 4 or No. 5 - don't know where he will come to bat, but I feel they will score more than 50 runs."

Rizwan is Pakistan's top run-getter in the tournament but managed just 14 runs in their Super 4 game against Sri Lanka. Shadab, who was rested for that match, played a crucial knock against Afghanistan.

"Hasaranga and Theekshana will pick up three or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets in the Super 4 game against Pakistan.

Chopra reckons Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will strike a few blows with the ball for Sri Lanka. He reasoned:

"I feel Hasaranga and Theekshana will pick up three or more wickets. It will not be a spin-friendly pitch, then why am I saying that spinners will pick up wickets here? Dasun Shanka is using them with great intelligence against Pakistan, he doesn't get Theekshana to bowl all his overs at the start, he is holding him back. He has been very smart."

Dhananjaya de Silva "We have to find the best combination for the next game & this was a try out. Hopefully I will play the final. Hasaranga & Theekshana are wicket taking bowlers and I just needed to support them. I am looking forward to scoring some runs"

Chopra feels Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf and Shadab will be amongst the wickets for the Men in Green. The former India batter said:

"Nawaz, Rauf and Shadab will together pick up more than five wickets, which means Pakistan's bowling, which is better, will once again come to the fore."

While Rauf picked up two wickets in the Super 4 game between the two sides, Nawaz went wicketless. The left-arm spinner was, however, extremely economical, conceding just 21 runs in his four overs.

