Asia Cup 2022: "It came in a format where you expect it less" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Virat Kohli ending his century drought in IND vs AFG Super 4 match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has expressed happiness about Virat Kohli ending his century drought while acknowledging that the modern batting great did so in the format it was least expected.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls as India set a mammoth 213-run target for Afghanistan in Thursday's (September 8) Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 game in Dubai. The Indian bowlers then restricted Mohammad Nabi's side to 111/8 to complete an emphatic 101-run win.

During a post-match interview with Star Sports, Bhuvneshwar was asked how comforting it was for everyone in the dressing room when Kohli reached his century. He replied:

"Everyone was very happy with the way he batted. Honestly, you expect from him that he will score a century, but it came in a format where you expect it less. No one had any doubt. I am sure he will also be mentally relaxed."

The experienced pacer was further asked about what India's batting mainstay said after heading back to the dressing room, to which he responded:

"He didn't say anything but the smile was enough. The way he batted and how happy he was, the way he was smiling conveyed everything."

Kohli endured an almost three-year wait for an international century. His maiden T20I century was his 71st overall in international cricket and he now trails only Sachin Tendulkar (100 centuries) on that count.

"It is extremely enjoyable if the ball swings in T20s" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran through the Afghanistan top order.

Bhuvneshwar was also asked how much he enjoyed bowling in swinging conditions. He replied:

"It is extremely enjoyable if the ball swings in T20s. But yes, I didn't expect the ball will swing that much, especially till six or seven overs. When there is swing, there is an attempt to pick up wickets and to pitch the ball up."

The swing bowler added that the slightly conservative approach adopted by the opposition batters helped his cause. He explained:

"It depends on the batter's intention as well. If the batter doesn't try to hit, the ball also swings more. Then you look to attack more because in T20s if two boundaries come in the first over, you come under pressure. They did not have that intention today and they were also on the back foot after they lost two wickets."

Bhuvneshwar finished with sensational figures of 5/4 in his four-over spell. He bowled all four of his overs with the new ball, reducing Afghanistan to 21/6 by the end of his spell.

