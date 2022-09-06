Asia Cup 2022: “He is a future star, don’t demotivate him” - Danish Kaneria urges fans to back Arshdeep Singh ahead of IND vs SL match

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has requested Indian cricket fans to back young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh and stop criticizing him for the dropped catch in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Pakistan.

Arshdeep had to face brutal trolling on social media after he dropped a crucial catch of Asif Ali in the game against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. The batter went on to strike some big hits and took Pakistan to the doorsteps of victory.

Arshdeep did dismiss Ali in the last over, but it was a bit too late as Pakistan got over the line with five wickets in hand. Praising the 23-year-old, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

“He is being trolled without any reason. He is still very young and dropped that catch under pressure. There is no one who hasn’t dropped a catch. India did not lose because of that one dropped catch. He is a future star of Team India, don’t demotivate him. Instead motivate him.”

The former cricketer praised the left-arm seamer for bowling a good last over and trying to win the match for India even when all seemed lost. Kaneria added:

“He put up a heroic effort to try and defend seven runs in the last over, which is too few in a T20I match. He made things difficult for Pakistan. He did drop Asif Ali, but also got his wicket.”

ANI @ANI Mohali, Punjab | "We went to watch the match. India-Pak match is always interesting. Fans get emotional, angry when their team loses and say a few words. We are taking it positively and there is no problem," says Darshan Singh, father of Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh Mohali, Punjab | "We went to watch the match. India-Pak match is always interesting. Fans get emotional, angry when their team loses and say a few words. We are taking it positively and there is no problem," says Darshan Singh, father of Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh https://t.co/UqHvr7GbNC

Arshdeep put down a simple catch of Ali in the 18th over of Pakistan’s chase when the batter had not yet opened his account. Ali went on to smash two fours and a six before being trapped lbw Arshdeep in the last over. Pakistan, however, held their nerve to clinch the tight contest with one ball to spare.

“There is not much support for Bhuvneshwar” - Danish Kaneria on India’s bowling attack

India failed to defend a total of 181 against Pakistan. They went in with two leg-spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi, even though there were three left-handers in the opposition.

Kaneria reckons that the Men in Blue must bring in off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the game against Sri Lanka. He also opined that India are suffering because there is not much support for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the pace bowling department. He said:

“Ashwin should definitely be in the playing XI. There is some weakness in the bowling department. There is not much support for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India are missing an experienced bowler like Mohammad Shami.”

BCCI @BCCI "We have a healthy team environment and I'd like to give credit to the Captain and team management for the same,"



#AsiaCup2022 "We have a healthy team environment and I'd like to give credit to the Captain and team management for the same," @imVkohli on the team morale 💬💬 "We have a healthy team environment and I'd like to give credit to the Captain and team management for the same," @imVkohli on the team morale 👍#AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/nvJ3jA3kNs

India will take on Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Dubai on Tuesday (September 6).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert