Asia Cup 2022: “Hardik Pandya cannot be one of the three”- Sanjay Manjrekar feels India require three specialist seamers in T20Is

Sanjay Manjrekar has said that all-rounder Hardik Pandya cannot be one of India's top three seamers in upcoming matches and the T20 World Cup. The former cricketer feels that Baroda's all-rounder should only be considered India’s fourth-seam bowling option.

The Men in Blue struggled against Pakistan on Sunday due to lack of pacers in the side. Hardik, who was assigned the role of a third seamer, failed to live up to expectations, conceding 44 runs in his four overs.

Speaking to Sports 18’s daily sports news show ‘Sports Over The Top’, Manjrekar said:

“Hardik is great when he knows that he is the 4th seamer, and he can afford to have an off day and somebody else will come and take over like Jadeja could bowl a couple of overs and Hardik Pandya, if he’s not bowling well, not getting wickets, could be happy with two.”

He continued:

"I think there were important lessons that came through last night and you could see Rohit Sharma on the field was pretty animated. I think they've made some important notes.

"One thing that came through for me and I'm sure for the team management as well is that if you at some point in time want to play just three medium pacers, Hardik Pandya cannot be one of the three."

𝙯𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙭 @7Triple9



28 Aug :

33(17)*

4-0-25-3



04 Sep

0(2)

4-0-44-1



That's Life. One day you feel you know the answers, next day everything was temporary.



#INDvsPAK Hardik Pandya :28 Aug :33(17)*4-0-25-304 Sep0(2)4-0-44-1That's Life. One day you feel you know the answers, next day everything was temporary. Hardik Pandya :28 Aug : 33(17)*4-0-25-304 Sep0(2)4-0-44-1That's Life. One day you feel you know the answers, next day everything was temporary.#INDvsPAK

“Now the reality is coming out in the open”- Sanjay Manjrekar on Hardik Pandya failing to live up to the hype

Manjrekar also warned the Men in Blue of a high-pressure scenario similar to the India-Pakistan rivalry in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

He feels that a few bowlers who have shown promise have failed to rise to the occasion. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“So that is one issue [third seam bowling option] that came out. Plus, the fact I remember this platform itself raving about the depth of the seam bowling talent that India had in T20 cricket.”

Manjrekar added:

"Now the reality is coming out in the open and there are some guys who promised but are not able to rise to the occasion and match the standards and the pressure that is there in these kinds of matches and this India-Pakistan match here will be like every game in that T20 World Cup.”

Meanwhile, India are missing the service of star players Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who are recovering from injuries at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Mohammad Shami, on the other hand, has not been considered for T20Is since the T20 World Cup last year.

Aman Jain @_amanjain_ People blaming & abusing Arshdeep for the loss have forgotten that Bhuvneshwar conceded 19 runs in the 19th over. #INDvsPAK People blaming & abusing Arshdeep for the loss have forgotten that Bhuvneshwar conceded 19 runs in the 19th over. #INDvsPAK

Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to regroup and come out as a better bowling unit against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 6. India will have to beat the Islanders to keep their hopes alive in the continental tournament.

