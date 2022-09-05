Asia Cup 2022: "I do not think they will be under any pressure" - Dasun Shanaka ahead of crucial tie against India

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka believes that India will not be under any pressure despite losing their first game of the Super 4s stage of the 2022 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue lost a close encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 4 and face a tricky road to the final.

The Lankans, on the other hand, began the Super 4s with a four-wicket win over Afghanistan. They had to qualify the hard way following a must-win encounter against Bangladesh last week. Sri Lanka will have one foot in the final should they defeat India.

However, the Lankans have only won three of their last 17 T20Is against the Men in Blue.

Stating that India will be well prepared despite their ongoing injury crisis, Shanaka said in a pre-match press conference in Dubai:

"They (India) had a great game last night. They have been playing good cricket and will be prepared. I do not think they will be under any pressure. I do not think so (that they are inexperienced). They are a proper bowling attack. They have played a lot of IPL and have a lot of experience."

India and Sri Lanka are equal when it comes to their record against each other in the Asia Cup. Both sides have won 10 matches apiece. However, it was India who came out as victors when the tournament was last played in the T20 format, back in 2016.

"Our strategy is mainly about batting" - Dasun Shanaka on his side's preparations ahead of Tuesday's clash

Sri Lanka bounced back following their heavy eight-wicket defeat against Afghanistan in the opening match of the tournament. The side have been more comfortable batting second after successfully chasing down totals of 184 and 176 in their last two matches.

Noting that most of their preparations are focused around their batting, Shanaka said:

"Our strategy is mainly about batting, having long partnerships at the top of the order. If we end up having that, we will have a better chance of winning the game."

Sri Lanka will take on India in their second contest of the Super 4s stage on September 6 (Tuesday) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Will the Lankan Lions exceed expectations and cause a massive upset over India? Let us know what you think.

