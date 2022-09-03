Asia Cup 2022: "India conceded 152 runs against this Hong Kong"- Twitter trolls Indian bowling after Pakistan record biggest T20I win

Pakistan absolutely blew away Hong Kong in what was a virtual knockout to reach the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup 2022 on Friday, September 2.
Hong Kong were set a daunting target of 194 to pull off arguably their most famous win.
However, the Pakistan bowlers gave the opposition no chance whatsoever and knocked them over for just 38. They won by a massive 155 runs to qualify for the next phase i.e., Super 4s.
Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz were the top bowlers, picking up seven wickets between them. Their class and quality proved to be too much for Hong Kong to handle.
Fans on Twitter compared this bowling attack with that of India, who conceded 152 in their 40-run victory against the same Hong Kong side on August 31.
Some are also excited to see the two arch-rivals face-off again on Sunday, September 4.
Here are some of the reactions:
Pakistan ensured Hong Kong got no momentum whatsoever
The target of 194 on a two-paced Sharjah wicket looked to be out of Hong Kong's reach. However, their batters would have gained a bit of confidence with their performance against India. They would have given themselves a chance had they got off to a flying start.
However, it was anything but the start that they wanted. The likes of Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani once again showed their class with the new ball. The duo gave just a combined 14 runs in their first four overs and picked up three wickets, breaking the back of Hong Kong's chase.
It was then all down to the spinners as Shadab Khan (4/8) and Mohammad Nawaz (3/5) took full control of the conditions on offer. The Hong Kong batters had absolutely nothing to work with as they kept falling like ninepins.
The 155-run win is the biggest for Pakistan in their T20I history.
Hong Kong, on the other hand, will be embarrassed by their performance as this is their lowest-ever score in T20Is.
This has been set up nicely for an India-Pakistan clash on Sunday which promises to be another blockbuster.