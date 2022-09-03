Asia Cup 2022: "India conceded 152 runs against this Hong Kong"- Twitter trolls Indian bowling after Pakistan record biggest T20I win

Pakistan absolutely blew away Hong Kong in what was a virtual knockout to reach the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup 2022 on Friday, September 2.

Hong Kong were set a daunting target of 194 to pull off arguably their most famous win.

However, the Pakistan bowlers gave the opposition no chance whatsoever and knocked them over for just 38. They won by a massive 155 runs to qualify for the next phase i.e., Super 4s.

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz were the top bowlers, picking up seven wickets between them. Their class and quality proved to be too much for Hong Kong to handle.

Fans on Twitter compared this bowling attack with that of India, who conceded 152 in their 40-run victory against the same Hong Kong side on August 31.

Some are also excited to see the two arch-rivals face-off again on Sunday, September 4.

Haroon @hazharoon India conceded 152 against this Hong Kong batting line up🤭🤯 #PAKvHK India conceded 152 against this Hong Kong batting line up🤭🤯 #PAKvHK

Akshay @viratkohliofc See this proves our bowling is really below par compared to pakistan. See this proves our bowling is really below par compared to pakistan.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Pak bowlers snuffing out Hong Kong’s challenge in double quick time Pak bowlers snuffing out Hong Kong’s challenge in double quick time

Vanshika @Vanshik99706984 @CricCrazyJohns Absolutely terrible batting performance by Hong Kong. This should be a wake up call for our team India. Team management should drop KL Rahul and Avesh Khan or else we our doomed on Sunday @CricCrazyJohns Absolutely terrible batting performance by Hong Kong. This should be a wake up call for our team India. Team management should drop KL Rahul and Avesh Khan or else we our doomed on Sunday

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Time for round 2 in Asia Cup 2022. Time for round 2 in Asia Cup 2022. https://t.co/b9PS2LRb7s

Archer @poserarcher Mentally ready for 38 and 150 comparison memes and tweets on my TL Mentally ready for 38 and 150 comparison memes and tweets on my TL

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Ab 2 din tak India and Pakistan ke *bowling performance especially against Hong Hong* comparison honge. Ab 2 din tak India and Pakistan ke *bowling performance especially against Hong Hong* comparison honge. 😂

𝙍𝘿𝙆 @Goatcheeku_18 Hong kong today



38-8 ( 10 )



Vs Avesh khan



1-53 (4) 🥲 Hong kong today 38-8 ( 10 ) Vs Avesh khan1-53 (4) 🥲

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India Vs Pakistan - yet another blockbuster Sunday loading! India Vs Pakistan - yet another blockbuster Sunday loading!

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah So India v Pak again on Sunday and possibly in the final too if the teams live up to billing! So India v Pak again on Sunday and possibly in the final too if the teams live up to billing!

ishan mandal @thisishanmandal You can clearly see the Indian bowling was not good enough that day, more so with today's performance of HK against PAK, and then we have MD Hafeez saying Rohit does not has a +ve body language even after a 40 run win. Exactly the point, it should have been a 140 run win lightly You can clearly see the Indian bowling was not good enough that day, more so with today's performance of HK against PAK, and then we have MD Hafeez saying Rohit does not has a +ve body language even after a 40 run win. Exactly the point, it should have been a 140 run win lightly

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Hmare bowlers ne Hong Kong ke against 152 runs banwa diye the Hmare bowlers ne Hong Kong ke against 152 runs banwa diye the 😭

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Hong Kong scored 152 against India, and here Pakistan winning against them by 155 runs. Hari Om guys. Hong Kong scored 152 against India, and here Pakistan winning against them by 155 runs. Hari Om guys. 🌝

Pakistan ensured Hong Kong got no momentum whatsoever

The target of 194 on a two-paced Sharjah wicket looked to be out of Hong Kong's reach. However, their batters would have gained a bit of confidence with their performance against India. They would have given themselves a chance had they got off to a flying start.

However, it was anything but the start that they wanted. The likes of Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani once again showed their class with the new ball. The duo gave just a combined 14 runs in their first four overs and picked up three wickets, breaking the back of Hong Kong's chase.

It was then all down to the spinners as Shadab Khan (4/8) and Mohammad Nawaz (3/5) took full control of the conditions on offer. The Hong Kong batters had absolutely nothing to work with as they kept falling like ninepins.

The 155-run win is the biggest for Pakistan in their T20I history.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, will be embarrassed by their performance as this is their lowest-ever score in T20Is.

This has been set up nicely for an India-Pakistan clash on Sunday which promises to be another blockbuster.

