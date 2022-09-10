Asia Cup 2022: “Main kaunsa aasman se aaya hoon?”- Naseem Shah’s hilarious response on rumors that Urvashi Rautela comes to watch him play

Pakistan’s latest pace sensation Naseem Shah has clarified that he has no idea about who Indian actress Urvashi Rautela is. On being told about rumors that the latter comes to watch him play during Pakistan’s cricket matches, Naseem responded that he is thankful to everyone who follows and supports him.

After the Rishabh Pant controversy, Urvashi is in the news once again, this time for expressing her admiration for Naseem. A few days back, she shared a video on her Instagram story in which she was seen enjoying the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai stadium.

What caught the eye was that her clip featured glimpses of Pakistan’s young fast bowler, with Atif Aslam's 'Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le' song playing in the background.

When asked about the same during an interview with Paktv, Naseem replied that he is clueless about all the stuff that is being said and written. He said:

“I don’t know about all this, but I am thankful to whoever comes to the ground to watch me. I am just happy. Main kaunsa aasman se aaya hoon? (I am not someone extra special). I am thankful to Almighty that I am receiving such love.”

On being asked why he smiled on hearing Urvashi’s name, the 19-year-old cheekily replied:

“Smile toh aap ke sawal be aa rahi hai (I am smiling on the question) because I really don’t know who Urvashi is and I don’t know what has happened. (Showbiz plans?) No such plans, just want to focus on cricket.”

Urvashi was heavily trolled on social media for her video that featured glimpses of the Pakistan pacer.

Earlier, the actress and Indian keeper-batter Pant had taken digs at each other on social media over an interview the former had given to a film portal.

“People have sent me videos of celebrations in my locality over my performance” - Naseem Shah

Naseem has had an excellent Asia Cup 2022 campaign so far. He has claimed six wickets in four matches at an average of 16.33. He also smashed consecutive sixes in the Super 4 clash against Afghanistan to lift his side to a stunning one-wicket win.

Asked about his sudden rise in popularity, the young Pakistan pace sensation responded:

"I am really humbled with the kind of support that Pakistan fans showered on me and the team. People have sent me videos of celebrations in my locality over my performance. It feels great when they support you. I myself remember, when I was small, I used to cry when Pakistan used to lose a game against India.”

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



We meet Sri Lanka again in the final on Sunday 🏏



#AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK Not the result we wanted todayWe meet Sri Lanka again in the final on Sunday 🏏 Not the result we wanted today 💔We meet Sri Lanka again in the final on Sunday 🏏#AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK https://t.co/Ajj6HwFJWR

Naseem is set to be seen in action on Sunday (September 11), when Pakistan face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert