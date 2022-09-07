Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Sri Lanka Match 9

Sri Lanka have cemented their top spot in the Asia Cup 2022 points table with a close win against India on Tuesday. The Islanders stunned the Men in Blue by six wickets with one ball remaining.

Courtesy of this result, Sri Lanka have almost sealed their place in the Asia Cup 2022 Final. India, on the other hand, are now unlikely to finish in the top 2 of the Asia Cup 2022 points table for Super 4s.

The Men in Blue are yet to open their account on the standings, having played two games already. Their last match is against Afghanistan on September 8. Even if India record a big win in that game, they will have to hope that other results go their way for them to finish second on the Asia Cup 2022 points table.

Love Cricket @vinay_cricket India's Qualification scenario for the Final of Asia Cup:



- Afghanistan beat Pakistan.

- India beat Afghanistan.

- Sri Lanka beat Pakistan.

India's qualification depends on Sri Lanka and Afghanistan now. For India to qualify, both teams will have to beat Pakistan in the Super 4s round. Also, as mentioned ahead, India need a big win against Afghanistan to ensure that they have the highest net run rate among all teams.

Sri Lanka are likely to finish in the top 2 of the Asia Cup 2022 points table

With their wins over Afghanistan and India, Sri Lanka are likely to finish in the top 2 of the standings. The Islanders will play their last match against Pakistan on September 9.

The only way Sri Lanka can finish outside the top 2 is if they lose to Pakistan by a big margin, and Afghanistan beat India and Pakistan.

It will be interesting to see which two teams qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 Final.

Will India make it to the Asia Cup Final? Sound off in the comments below.

