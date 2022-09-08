Asia Cup 2022: "If Deepak Hooda wasn't in their thinking as a bowler, why didn't Dinesh Karthik play?" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has questioned the Indian team management's decision to play Deepak Hooda ahead of Dinesh Karthik, considering the former was not used with the ball.

Hooda was included as a spin-bowling all-rounder in India's team for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, he didn't get to bowl a single over in the two games, with Rohit Sharma using just five bowlers in both matches.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Shastri was asked about his opinion on Axar Patel not playing the Super 4 games despite being the perfect backup for Ravindra Jadeja.

While asking for the left-arm spinner's inclusion in the XI, the former India head coach also expressed surprise at Hooda being preferred over Karthik, explaining:

"Axar Patel is a straight swap. If Jadeja is not fit, then Axar Patel and he will have to play. Where I was surprised was that Deepak Hooda played at No. 7 and he didn't bowl in two matches. If Deepak Hooda wasn't in their thinking as a bowler, why didn't Dinesh Karthik play?"

Shastri reckons both Rishabh Pant and Karthik should have been part of the Indian XI. He reasoned:

"Both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik could have played. The positions are extremely important. You are looking for a finisher with experience at No. 6 or No. 7. When a guy has played well, let him play till he can."

In the post-match presentation, Rohit disclosed that he intended to use Hooda as a bowler against Sri Lanka. However, he could not do so as their right-handed openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were not separated in the first 11 overs of their innings.

"Think about Rishabh Pant also" - Ravi Shastri

Rishabh Pant is fighting for a regular place in India's T20I side.

Shastri pointed out that Pant has been one of India's biggest match-winners in recent times. He observed:

"Think about Rishabh Pant also. The sort of cricket he has played, very few have done that. He has won us more matches than our top players in all formats, not that many in T20Is, but the other formats."

Shastri concluded by highlighting that Pant's confidence might take a hit if he is uncertain of his place in the team. The former India cricketer said:

"If a guy's confidence level is high, you should keep it high. If you put seeds of doubt in his mind, that he might not be in the team, his confidence level will go down. This happens with everyone, with big players as well."

It would be difficult for Rohit and Rahul Dravid to accommodate both Karthik and Pant in the XI. With Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya almost certainties in the side, the two wicketkeeper-batters will have to fight it out for the sole remaining place in the middle order unless the team management opts to go a bowler light.

