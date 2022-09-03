Asia Cup 2022: "Will to fight should always be a constant" - Ravichandran Ashwin posts peppy reel before India-Pakistan match

Despite not being a part of India's playing XI in the 2022 Asia Cup so far, Ravichandran Ashwin is not losing his motivation.

The veteran all-rounder posted a unique reel on Friday, September 2. With the peppy song 'Manavaalan Thug' from Dabzee and SA in the backdrop, he was seen walking against different backgrounds in the UAE. These included the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a dressing room, and a beach. The clip ended with Ashwin giving a wide smile and a thumbs up.

In the caption, he wrote how backdrops might change but one's "will to fight" shouldn't. It read:

"Backdrops, situations and experiences may change, however our will to fight should always be a constant."

India have won both games in the Asia Cup so far. They defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biter on Sunday (August 28) and followed it up with a comparatively easy 40-run win over Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31).

Both matches offered pitches favorable to pacers, thus prompting India to play four fast bowlers and just one specialist spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal, with Ravindra Jadeja playing the role of the spin-bowling all-rounder.

Jadeja has now been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. Rohit Sharma and Co. are likely to prefer Axar Patel, who was promoted from the stand-bys, over Ashwin because of the southpaw's almost like-for-like skillset to Jadeja.

It will be interesting to see whether Ashwin plays a part later in the tournament, which is being played across just two venues - Dubai and Sharjah. The pitches might wear out enough to offer something for the experienced off-spinner.

"Will the IPL franchises take a note of this?" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Cheteshwar Pujara

Ashwin, meanwhile, has been active on his YouTube channel as a pundit. On Friday, he spoke about Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who has scored 624 runs, including three centuries, in nine Royal London One-Day Cup games for Sussex in England.

He wondered whether IPL teams were following Pujara for the 2023 season. The 35-year-old said:

"With his experience and game range, he has been in terrific form. In fact, he has been in accelerating form. He is scoring loads and loads of runs at a quicker pace as well.

"(He is) An Indian middle-order batter who is scoring runs at a brisk pace. A mini auction is right around the corner. Will the IPL franchises take a note of this?"

Pujara's Sussex lost to Lancashire by 65 runs in the semi-finals.

India, meanwhile, will play Pakistan again on Sunday, September 4, in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup in Dubai.

