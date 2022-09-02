Create

"Technique hi galat hai tumhari" - Twitter reacts as Jonny Bairstow slips in golf course to lose T20 World Cup spot

Twitter reactions to Jonny Bairstow
Twitter reactions to Jonny Bairstow's freak injury.
Rudransh Khurana
Rudransh Khurana
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Sep 02, 2022 10:06 PM IST

Twitter reacted with part sympathy and part laughter to the news of Jonny Bairstow picking up a freak injury, which will keep him out of England's T20 World Cup squad.

In a social media message on Friday, September 2, Bairstow announced that he slipped on the golf course in the morning and injured his lower leg. The wicketkeeper-batter said he needs surgery and will be out of the national team for the foreseeable future.

He will miss the impending third Test against South Africa at The Oval and also the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. In the message, he said:

"I am gutted and want to wish everyone this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely Gutted! I will be back... Jonathan Marc."

In an official statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said:

"Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury."

It is a major blow to England, who are already having a tough time with injuries. Bairstow has shown top form this year, averaging 49 in T20Is and scoring as many as six centuries in Tests. He was included in their World Cup squad, which was announced earlier on Friday. Director Rob Key had even said that the right-handed batter would open the innings with skipper Jos Buttler.

Fans on Twitter were gutted to see Bairstow miss out at the peak of his career. Some hoped to see either Jason Roy, who was dropped out of the World Cup squad due to his recent form, or the out-of-favor Alex Hales take his place in the white-ball side. Others shared memes for fun. The following are the best reactions:

So a lower limb injury sustained in a freak accident whilst playing golf has ruled out Bairstow of the 3rd Test & World T20. Talk about rotten luck. A player in the form of his life, missing out on the most important tournament of the year.
Jofra Archer injured himself last year while cleaning fish tank.Jonny Bairstow injured himself while slipping on the golf course.- Some strange injuries, but big blows to England.
@APTalksCricket Abb bairstow- golf khelane kabhi nahi jayega😂😂😂
If Bairstow’s injury was today the impact must have been pretty shocking for them to declare him out for 3+ months before scan results or anything come back. Probably out of the Pakistan Tests too which I care more about than T20. Gutted for him.
Now, England Cricket to Jonny Bairstow be like: Who on earth asked you to go and play Golf, while we have #T20WorldCup2022, around the corner.. 😂😂
Guarantee this Bairstow injury includes a golf buggy somehow…
Morgan retired, Roy dropped, Now Bairstow injuredBazball cricket is in parithabamana nilai https://t.co/I4G1M3VquM
Freak injury, and when you have just hit your peak. Oh, rotten luck for Bairstow.Best wishes.
Hafeez to Bairstow twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… https://t.co/AE8KOjxdPP
You can't deny the fact that Injury ERA started after Rohit became captain, many players in Indian team got injured and his effect is gone globally now.Jonny Bairstow too got injury today, unreal effect of hitman.
1) see, I knew I hated golf.1) ‘Bairstow confirmed he will need surgery on his Instagram account’ - oh no, an Instagram account takes weeks to heal… twitter.com/bbctms/status/…
So England going into the #T20WorldCup without their best batter and bowler. No Archer. No Bairstow!
Jonny Bairstow out of T20WC. Massive blow for England, losing batsman in red hot form through this year twitter.com/vitu_e/status/…
Jonny Bairstow and Ravindra Jadeja two new students in our academy 😊 https://t.co/qOh9iB79n0
@mufaddal_vohra Roy after bairstow injury news:- https://t.co/dePuEXC3XL
Oh crap. Awful news about Jonny Bairstow suffering a freak accident that rules him out for the rest of the year. The poor guy must be gutted and it’s a huge shame for fans.
Scenes from Jonny Bairstow's injury📹: Disney Hotstar#JonnyBairstow #Bairstow #T20WorldCup #englandcricket P.S: Just for fun https://t.co/Ya88zGKnkv
Bairstow long term injury https://t.co/xOyL4gSSDL
You can't keep this guy down 😤 He'll be back. https://t.co/TXVmoldTaB
Jonny Bairstow's freak injury at the golf course.😭 https://t.co/povu5smoYa
England Freak Injury listBen stokes - punched locker, broken wristArcher - dropped fish tank. Finger Anderson - Boxing match, broken ribBairstow and Burns - Football match, AnkleRoy - Threw bat, rebound on face. Bairstow again - Golf, lower limbespncricinfo.com/story/england-… twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Got to feel for Jonny Bairstow. Freak accident that could happen to anyone, anytime. Big blow for England. Bairstow could have been a game-changer at the #t20worldcup2022.

Who'll replace Jonny Bairstow in England's T20 World Cup squad?

Although Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad, youngster Harry Brook is likely to take Bairstow's place in the England team for the Oval Test.

As for the T20 World Cup, Roy looks like the safest option, but Key had also claimed that Hales' selection was blocked due to Bairstow's form. It's a toss-up between Roy's vast international experience and Hales' form.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: "Don't think 1-2 failures will make them drop KL Rahul" - Wasim Jaffer

Edited by Samya Majumdar

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...