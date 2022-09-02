"Technique hi galat hai tumhari" - Twitter reacts as Jonny Bairstow slips in golf course to lose T20 World Cup spot

Twitter reacted with part sympathy and part laughter to the news of Jonny Bairstow picking up a freak injury, which will keep him out of England's T20 World Cup squad.
In a social media message on Friday, September 2, Bairstow announced that he slipped on the golf course in the morning and injured his lower leg. The wicketkeeper-batter said he needs surgery and will be out of the national team for the foreseeable future.
He will miss the impending third Test against South Africa at The Oval and also the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. In the message, he said:
"I am gutted and want to wish everyone this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely Gutted! I will be back... Jonathan Marc."
In an official statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said:
"Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury."
It is a major blow to England, who are already having a tough time with injuries. Bairstow has shown top form this year, averaging 49 in T20Is and scoring as many as six centuries in Tests. He was included in their World Cup squad, which was announced earlier on Friday. Director Rob Key had even said that the right-handed batter would open the innings with skipper Jos Buttler.
Fans on Twitter were gutted to see Bairstow miss out at the peak of his career. Some hoped to see either Jason Roy, who was dropped out of the World Cup squad due to his recent form, or the out-of-favor Alex Hales take his place in the white-ball side. Others shared memes for fun. The following are the best reactions:
Who'll replace Jonny Bairstow in England's T20 World Cup squad?
Although Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad, youngster Harry Brook is likely to take Bairstow's place in the England team for the Oval Test.
As for the T20 World Cup, Roy looks like the safest option, but Key had also claimed that Hales' selection was blocked due to Bairstow's form. It's a toss-up between Roy's vast international experience and Hales' form.
