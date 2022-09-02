"Technique hi galat hai tumhari" - Twitter reacts as Jonny Bairstow slips in golf course to lose T20 World Cup spot

Twitter reacted with part sympathy and part laughter to the news of Jonny Bairstow picking up a freak injury, which will keep him out of England's T20 World Cup squad.

In a social media message on Friday, September 2, Bairstow announced that he slipped on the golf course in the morning and injured his lower leg. The wicketkeeper-batter said he needs surgery and will be out of the national team for the foreseeable future.

He will miss the impending third Test against South Africa at The Oval and also the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. In the message, he said:

"I am gutted and want to wish everyone this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely Gutted! I will be back... Jonathan Marc."

In an official statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said:

"Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury."

It is a major blow to England, who are already having a tough time with injuries. Bairstow has shown top form this year, averaging 49 in T20Is and scoring as many as six centuries in Tests. He was included in their World Cup squad, which was announced earlier on Friday. Director Rob Key had even said that the right-handed batter would open the innings with skipper Jos Buttler.

Fans on Twitter were gutted to see Bairstow miss out at the peak of his career. Some hoped to see either Jason Roy, who was dropped out of the World Cup squad due to his recent form, or the out-of-favor Alex Hales take his place in the white-ball side. Others shared memes for fun. The following are the best reactions:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill So a lower limb injury sustained in a freak accident whilst playing golf has ruled out Bairstow of the 3rd Test & World T20.



Talk about rotten luck. A player in the form of his life, missing out on the most important tournament of the year. So a lower limb injury sustained in a freak accident whilst playing golf has ruled out Bairstow of the 3rd Test & World T20. Talk about rotten luck. A player in the form of his life, missing out on the most important tournament of the year.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jofra Archer injured himself last year while cleaning fish tank.



Jonny Bairstow injured himself while slipping on the golf course.



- Some strange injuries, but big blows to England. Jofra Archer injured himself last year while cleaning fish tank.Jonny Bairstow injured himself while slipping on the golf course.- Some strange injuries, but big blows to England.

Ben @LongyWTID If Bairstow’s injury was today the impact must have been pretty shocking for them to declare him out for 3+ months before scan results or anything come back. Probably out of the Pakistan Tests too which I care more about than T20. Gutted for him. If Bairstow’s injury was today the impact must have been pretty shocking for them to declare him out for 3+ months before scan results or anything come back. Probably out of the Pakistan Tests too which I care more about than T20. Gutted for him.

Sharon Solomon @BSharan_6 Now, England Cricket to Jonny Bairstow be like: Who on earth asked you to go and play Golf, while we have #T20WorldCup2022 , around the corner.. Now, England Cricket to Jonny Bairstow be like: Who on earth asked you to go and play Golf, while we have #T20WorldCup2022, around the corner.. 😂😂

Mike Connolly @mikeyjconnolly Guarantee this Bairstow injury includes a golf buggy somehow… Guarantee this Bairstow injury includes a golf buggy somehow…

Foresay sports தமிழ் @ForesayThamizh Morgan retired, Roy dropped, Now Bairstow injured



Bazball cricket is in parithabamana nilai Morgan retired, Roy dropped, Now Bairstow injuredBazball cricket is in parithabamana nilai https://t.co/I4G1M3VquM

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Freak injury, and when you have just hit your peak. Oh, rotten luck for Bairstow.



Best wishes. Freak injury, and when you have just hit your peak. Oh, rotten luck for Bairstow.Best wishes.

Zohaib @yarzohaib_ Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Bairstow injured while playing golf and he is ruled out till November 2022. Bairstow injured while playing golf and he is ruled out till November 2022. Hafeez to Bairstow twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Hafeez to Bairstow twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… https://t.co/AE8KOjxdPP

ANSHUMAN🚩 @Avengereturnns You can't deny the fact that Injury ERA started after Rohit became captain, many players in Indian team got injured and his effect is gone globally now.



Jonny Bairstow too got injury today, unreal effect of hitman. You can't deny the fact that Injury ERA started after Rohit became captain, many players in Indian team got injured and his effect is gone globally now.Jonny Bairstow too got injury today, unreal effect of hitman.

lauren jones 🏏🧀 @only_for_mdl



1) ‘Bairstow confirmed he will need surgery on his Instagram account’ - oh no, an Instagram account takes weeks to heal… Test Match Special @bbctms



More to follow.



#BBCCricket England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the third Test against South Africa and the T20 World Cup after sustaining a lower limb injury in a freak accident while playing golf on Friday.More to follow. England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the third Test against South Africa and the T20 World Cup after sustaining a lower limb injury in a freak accident while playing golf on Friday.More to follow.#BBCCricket 1) see, I knew I hated golf.1) ‘Bairstow confirmed he will need surgery on his Instagram account’ - oh no, an Instagram account takes weeks to heal… twitter.com/bbctms/status/… 1) see, I knew I hated golf.1) ‘Bairstow confirmed he will need surgery on his Instagram account’ - oh no, an Instagram account takes weeks to heal… twitter.com/bbctms/status/…

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen So England going into the #T20WorldCup without their best batter and bowler. No Archer. No Bairstow! So England going into the #T20WorldCup without their best batter and bowler. No Archer. No Bairstow!

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Vithushan Ehantharajah @Vitu_E



Duckett replacing him in the Test side. Given Key was talking this morning about JB opening with Buttler, that’s a huge blow. Time to pull the chord on Alex Hales? Bairstow out for the third Test and T20 WC because of a golfing accident.Duckett replacing him in the Test side. Given Key was talking this morning about JB opening with Buttler, that’s a huge blow. Time to pull the chord on Alex Hales? twitter.com/englandcricket… Bairstow out for the third Test and T20 WC because of a golfing accident.Duckett replacing him in the Test side. Given Key was talking this morning about JB opening with Buttler, that’s a huge blow. Time to pull the chord on Alex Hales? twitter.com/englandcricket… Jonny Bairstow out of T20WC. Massive blow for England, losing batsman in red hot form through this year twitter.com/vitu_e/status/… Jonny Bairstow out of T20WC. Massive blow for England, losing batsman in red hot form through this year twitter.com/vitu_e/status/…

Jofra Archer academy of fitness @JofraAcademy Jonny Bairstow and Ravindra Jadeja two new students in our academy Jonny Bairstow and Ravindra Jadeja two new students in our academy 😊 https://t.co/qOh9iB79n0

Melinda Farrell @melindafarrell Oh crap. Awful news about Jonny Bairstow suffering a freak accident that rules him out for the rest of the year. The poor guy must be gutted and it’s a huge shame for fans. Oh crap. Awful news about Jonny Bairstow suffering a freak accident that rules him out for the rest of the year. The poor guy must be gutted and it’s a huge shame for fans.

Max🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @_MaxUTD2 Bairstow long term injury Bairstow long term injury https://t.co/xOyL4gSSDL

England Cricket @englandcricket



He'll be back. You can't keep this guy downHe'll be back. You can't keep this guy down 😤 He'll be back. https://t.co/TXVmoldTaB

Sanket (#FSGOUT) @sankulyaa Jonny Bairstow's freak injury at the golf course. Jonny Bairstow's freak injury at the golf course.😭 https://t.co/povu5smoYa

Kartik @elitecynic



Ben stokes - punched locker, broken wrist

Archer - dropped fish tank. Finger

Anderson - Boxing match, broken rib

Bairstow and Burns - Football match, Ankle

Roy - Threw bat, rebound on face.

Bairstow again - Golf, lower limb

espncricinfo.com/story/england-… twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Bairstow injured while playing golf and he is ruled out till November 2022. Bairstow injured while playing golf and he is ruled out till November 2022. England Freak Injury listBen stokes - punched locker, broken wristArcher - dropped fish tank. FingerAnderson - Boxing match, broken ribBairstow and Burns - Football match, AnkleRoy - Threw bat, rebound on face.Bairstow again - Golf, lower limb England Freak Injury listBen stokes - punched locker, broken wristArcher - dropped fish tank. Finger Anderson - Boxing match, broken ribBairstow and Burns - Football match, AnkleRoy - Threw bat, rebound on face. Bairstow again - Golf, lower limbespncricinfo.com/story/england-… twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Got to feel for Jonny Bairstow. Freak accident that could happen to anyone, anytime. Big blow for England. Bairstow could have been a game-changer at the #t20worldcup2022 Got to feel for Jonny Bairstow. Freak accident that could happen to anyone, anytime. Big blow for England. Bairstow could have been a game-changer at the #t20worldcup2022.

Who'll replace Jonny Bairstow in England's T20 World Cup squad?

Although Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad, youngster Harry Brook is likely to take Bairstow's place in the England team for the Oval Test.

As for the T20 World Cup, Roy looks like the safest option, but Key had also claimed that Hales' selection was blocked due to Bairstow's form. It's a toss-up between Roy's vast international experience and Hales' form.

