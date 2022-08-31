Asia Cup 2022: "Don't think 1-2 failures will make them drop KL Rahul" - Wasim Jaffer

Cricketer-turned-pundit Wasim Jaffer feels India won't make any changes to their playing 11 for their Asia Cup 2022 clash against Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31. He also backed KL Rahul to feature today despite his indifferent form of late.

The Men in Blue started their campaign on a winning note by beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biter on Sunday, August 28. Rahul registered a golden duck in the match, following his scores of 30 (46) and one off five balls in the two ODIs against Zimbabwe.

Although the likes of Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda are warming the bench, Jaffer feels they'll have to wait a bit longer because Indian skipper Rohit Sharma "gives enough opportunities to every player". He told ESPNcricinfo:

"The way this team operates, we have been seeing it for the past year that the Indian team gives enough opportunities to every player. I personally don't think we will see any changes. You will back the team you played against the big side. I don't think one or two failures will make them drop KL Rahul or make any changes unless there's an injury issue."

Jaffer remarked that although he's tempted to add leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to the side, pacer Avesh Khan is likely to continue because of the conditions on offer in Dubai.

The former opener added:

"Wicket has pace and bounce so perhaps Avesh will retain his place as well, though I am a bit tempted to play Ravi Bishnoi."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian vice-captain KL Rahul training hard in nets ahead of the Hong Kong match. Indian vice-captain KL Rahul training hard in nets ahead of the Hong Kong match. https://t.co/3ioXvRBgzw

Avesh only bowled two overs against Pakistan, picking up the wicket of Fakhar Zaman and conceding 19 runs. Rohit preferred Hardik Pandya to complete his quota of four overs instead. The all-rounder repaid the trust with a three-wicket spell at a cost of just 25 runs.

Wasim Jaffer warry of three Hong Kong batters

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1



Hong Kong skipper, Nizakat Khan is confident about his team ahead of Asia Cup 2022.



#HKvUAE #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupQualifiers #Qualifiers #GetReadyForEpic “The boys have overcome injuries to get here. We’re all very excited for the tournament”.Hong Kongskipper, Nizakat Khan is confident about his team ahead of Asia Cup2022. “The boys have overcome injuries to get here. We’re all very excited for the tournament”. Hong Kong 🇭🇰 skipper, Nizakat Khan is confident about his team ahead of Asia Cup 🏆 2022. #HKvUAE #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupQualifiers #Qualifiers #GetReadyForEpic https://t.co/SYXNtNKQ3U

Jaffer named Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan (also the captain), Yasim Murtaza and Babar Hayat as the three batters India will need to get out early on Wednesday.

He said:

"These three will have a lot riding on their shoulders. Nizakat Khan scored 92 last time against India as well, Yasim Murtaza is in very good form, was the highest run-scorer in the qualifiers, and Babar Hayat is a very good player. A lot will depend on them and how they bat in Hong Kong's innings. If India gets them out early, their winning chance will be very bright."

Jaffer also advised India not to take the match lightly as Hong Kong are rife with unknown players who can "shock" them. He said:

"You can't underestimate anyone because you don't play against them that often so they are very unknown quantities... India is playing them after four years ... a lot of new players have come in. You don't play against them too much. So, unlike with others teams, you don't know their weaknesses and strengths.

"Not being off-guard becomes very important here beccaue if you lift your foot off the pedal even a bit, they can shock you. It's the Asia Cup, a very important tournament. This is not a bilateral series, where you give players rest after winning the series. India needs to be on guard in every match."

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. You can catch live commentary here.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: "The way he used to play in 2016-17, we haven't seen that fluency so far" - Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar