Asia Cup 2022: "Rohit bottled in team selection itself"- Furious fans react as Team India lose to Sri Lanka and are on brink of elimination

It was deja vu for India as for the second time in three days, they lost a game on the second-last ball in the Asia Cup, this time against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 7. Once again, Arshdeep Singh had just seven runs to play with and yet he took the game to the penultimate delivery.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka missed the delivery and started taking a run. Rishabh Pant collected the ball, took aim, and missed the run-out despite all three stumps being visible and the non-striker Bhanuka Rajapaksa not even in the frame.

Arshdeep threw the ball to the non-striker's end and missed as well, allowing the batters to take a comfortable two and win the game. The Men in Blue were in shock as they are now on the brink of being knocked out of the Asia Cup.

Fans on Twitter were furious about a number of factors, like the team management ignoring Dinesh Karthik for Deepak Hooda and then not using the latter's bowling. Even Pant was trolled as he failed to hit the stumps. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also failed to deliver for the second game in a row, conceding 15 runs in the 19th over.

Here are some of the reactions:

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Where is Umran malik (150km speed) ? Why Deepak chahar (top quality swing bowler )wasn’t there ? Tell me if these guys don’t deserve the chances ?? Why Dinesh Karthik don’t get chances consistently?? Disappointing Where is Umran malik (150km speed) ? Why Deepak chahar (top quality swing bowler )wasn’t there ? Tell me if these guys don’t deserve the chances ?? Why Dinesh Karthik don’t get chances consistently?? Disappointing

Swathi. @Nushkie18

These two will take india to the space #AsiaCup2022 Losing against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and not even qualifying for the finals. This is all because of Rohit's excellent captaincy and Dravid's amazing team management.These two will take india to the space Losing against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and not even qualifying for the finals. This is all because of Rohit's excellent captaincy and Dravid's amazing team management. These two will take india to the space 🚀 #AsiaCup2022

🐰 @firki07 We had this man now have pant 🤮 We had this man now have pant 🤮 https://t.co/jb15JDWUYz

. @finehaihum Wondering what dravid fc has to say now

Lost test series in sa

Lost test in england

Asia cup knockout

Dropping players and not giving them continuous matches Wondering what dravid fc has to say nowLost test series in saLost test in englandAsia cup knockout Dropping players and not giving them continuous matches

Vinayak 💙 @NextBiIIionairs Pant and Avesh shouldn't have been in squad itself. Dropping DK is the biggest mistake. Trusting Hardik as third pacer is another one. Rohit bottled in team selection itself. Pant and Avesh shouldn't have been in squad itself. Dropping DK is the biggest mistake. Trusting Hardik as third pacer is another one. Rohit bottled in team selection itself.

Bavar RC @BashaBavar @BCCI Any @RishabhPant17 fan pls come to chat. I'm know fully frustrated with Pain. Well bowled by @arshdeepsinghh still it was a disgusting wicket keeping. Dear @BCCI is he fit for wicket keeping? He was not jumping not running and also not moving. How can you play with unfit players @BCCI Any @RishabhPant17 fan pls come to chat. I'm know fully frustrated with Pain. Well bowled by @arshdeepsinghh still it was a disgusting wicket keeping. Dear @BCCI is he fit for wicket keeping? He was not jumping not running and also not moving. How can you play with unfit players https://t.co/DFOUmy9CZA

Kunal Yadav @kunaalyaadav Give chance to Ishan Kishan as a wicketkeeper batsman in white ball cricket. #TeamIndia Give chance to Ishan Kishan as a wicketkeeper batsman in white ball cricket. #TeamIndia

𝙍𝘿𝙆 @Goatcheeku_18 My respect for Rohit sharma increases now My respect for Rohit sharma increases now https://t.co/ivQee9nVHV

Sagar 🇮🇳🇦🇫 @sagarcasm Bhuvi giving 7 runs to defend in 6 balls to Arshdeep Bhuvi giving 7 runs to defend in 6 balls to Arshdeep https://t.co/LgASKEfIne

Amey Pethkar @ameypethkar9



Now even though your pacers were struggling you had no choice but to play them or an extra spinner to cover up the blunder.



#AsiaCup2022 Selection blunder to say the least when you picked just 3 fast bowlers on your side which don't include Mohammad Shami & Deepak Chahar.Now even though your pacers were struggling you had no choice but to play them or an extra spinner to cover up the blunder. Selection blunder to say the least when you picked just 3 fast bowlers on your side which don't include Mohammad Shami & Deepak Chahar.Now even though your pacers were struggling you had no choice but to play them or an extra spinner to cover up the blunder. #AsiaCup2022

Team India have plenty to reflect on going ahead

Team India's ultra-aggressive batting approach has cost them two games in a row as they haven't had enough batting left at the death. The likes of Dinesh Karthik will be gutted to miss out as those in his place haven't delivered once again.

This Asia Cup debacle has also raised questions on whether the team even knows their best XI. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel injured, the depth in Indian cricket that was bragged about, failed to deliver.

The Men in Blue will now need to hope that Pakistan lose both their games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit