Asia Cup 2022: Top Virat Kohli and KL Rahul memes after Team India's duo fails in must-win contest vs SL

Indian top-order batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli faced the ire of fans after they departed within the first three overs of the crucial contest against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Tuesday, September 06. The Men in Blue will have to win this contest to stay alive in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup.

After being asked to bat first by Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana trapped Rahul (6 off 7 balls) LBW in the second over to stun the Indian fans.

They hoped Kohli would continue his good form from previous games and play a match-defining knock after an early setback. However, the former Indian captain departed for a four-ball duck in the next over, much to the disappointment of his ardent fans. Left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka cleaned him up with a brilliant incoming delivery.

After witnessing the dismissals of both the top-order batters, fans took to social media platforms to vent their frustrations. They shared intriguing memes to troll them for not contributing to the team's cause in a must-win encounter.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes in this regard:

King Kohli the academy man is back, good days for academy ahead #INDvSL Kohli's DuckKing Kohli the academy man is back, good days for academy ahead Kohli's Duck 😱King Kohli the academy man is back, good days for academy ahead 🔥😍 #INDvSL https://t.co/NRoUKWzN3d

#INDvSL Everyone to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul Everyone to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul #INDvSL https://t.co/yrNPWQAfta

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #INDvSL Professor Jadhav promoted our very own consistent Sir KL to the LORD KL RAHUL Professor Jadhav promoted our very own consistent Sir KL to the LORD KL RAHUL🔥🔥 #INDvSL https://t.co/rr0p6Zmzei

"It does get slightly better to bat in the second innings"- Indian captain Rohit Sharma after losing the toss

Speaking after the toss in the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma analyzed that the Dubai pitch will keep getting better to bat as time progresses in the contest.

He then shed light on his side's shortcomings during the previous game and their approach moving forward. The Indian skipper said:

"The pitch doesn't change too much but it does get slightly better to bat in the second innings. We've seen that many times now. We batted pretty well in the last game but fell just a little short but this gives us another opportunity to come out and play freely. (Format) This is how the World Cup will be played as well."

Throwing light on their strategy while defending the score, Sharma added:

"We need to get used to the mindset of playing under pressure in every game because you can't lose too many games in a tournament like this. So, you have to get things right from the word go.

"I firmly believe a lot when we're defending a score coming with the dew coming in slightly. What line and lengths to bowl, how to use the longer boundary, and things like that."

Rohit (72 off 41 balls) struck a magnificent half-century against Sri Lanka and helped his side recover after losing two quick wickets in the powerplay.

