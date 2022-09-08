[Watch] "Abhi hai cricket baaki" - Virat Kohli tells Bhuvneshwar Kumar he has cricket left in him after scoring 100 in Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli ended his drought of centuries in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Afghanistan on Thursday night. The Indian cricket superstar aggregated an unbeaten 122 runs off 61 balls at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Fans from across the world celebrated Kohli's 71st international century. It was his first international ton since November 2019. After the Indian innings ended, Kohli headed back to the dressing room.

His teammates lauded him for his knock and shook his hand. Interestingly, during those moments, Virat Kohli told Bhuvneshwar Kumar:

"Abhi hai cricket baaki" (Rough Translation: Still some cricket is left in me.)

Kohli played one of the best innings in T20I cricket history. The 33-year-old shattered multiple records en route to his 122 off 61 balls. His knock comprised 12 fours and six sixes.

Eventually, the entire Afghanistan team failed to match Kohli's score, finishing with 111/8 in 20 overs. They played 60 more balls than Kohli but could not better his score.

Anushka gave me the right kind of guidance to move forward: Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma has played a pivotal role in Virat Kohli's comeback (Image: Getty)

Kohli was rightfully adjudged the Man of the Match for his sterling knock against Afghanistan. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the star Indian batter gave his wife Anushka Sharma credit for making him believe in himself again.

"She (Anushka) kept putting things in perspective for me. She has seen the absolute raw side of me through the months that have gone by, which have been very tough, to be honest. She gave me the right kind of guidance to move forward and I came back a much more relaxed person," said Kohli.

