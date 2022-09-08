5 records Virat Kohli broke during his unbeaten 122-run knock against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli silenced his critics by playing one of the best T20I innings in cricket history earlier tonight (September 8) in the Asia Cup 2022. Opening the innings for India against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Kohli aggregated 122 runs off 61 balls to help the Men in Blue finish with a 212-run total on the board.

Kohli got a chance to open the innings in Rohit Sharma's absence. He made the most out of the opportunity and brought up his maiden T20I ton. It was his first international century since November 2019, ending a drought of 1021 days.

The star Indian batter shattered multiple records during his 122-run knock at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a compilation of the top five records broken by Kohli earlier tonight.

#1 Virat Kohli now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20I cricket

Kohli broke Rohit Sharma's record in Dubai tonight (Image: Getty)

As mentioned above, Kohli scored 122 runs from 61 balls tonight against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His innings consisted of 12 fours and six sixes.

Courtesy of his 122-run knock, Virat now holds the record for the best score by an Indian in a T20I match. The previous highest was 118 by Rohit Sharma, achieved in a T20I against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium on December 22, 2017.

#2 Virat Kohli became the oldest Indian to score a T20I hundred

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



33y 307d - Virat Kohli

31y 299d -

31y 190d - Rohit Sharma

#INDvAFG #AsiaCup Oldest Indian to score a T20I hundred:33y 307d - Virat Kohli31y 299d - Suryakumar Yadav 31y 190d - Rohit Sharma Oldest Indian to score a T20I hundred:33y 307d - Virat Kohli31y 299d - Suryakumar Yadav31y 190d - Rohit Sharma#INDvAFG #AsiaCup

Earlier this year, Suryakumar Yadav became the oldest Indian to score a T20I hundred by touching the three-figure mark in a game against England. He was 31 years and 299 days old when he scored the century.

Virat broke his record tonight as he is 33 years and 307 days old as of today. He is now the oldest Indian batter to score a T20I hundred.

#3 Fastest to 24,000 runs in international cricket

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



522 - Virat Kohli*

543 -

565 - Ricky Ponting

573 - Jacques Kallis

590 - Kumar Sangakkara

596 - Rahul Dravid

668 - Mahela Jayawardene



#INDvAFG Fastest to reach 24000 runs522 - Virat Kohli*543 - Sachin Tendulkar 565 - Ricky Ponting573 - Jacques Kallis590 - Kumar Sangakkara596 - Rahul Dravid668 - Mahela Jayawardene Fastest to reach 24000 runs522 - Virat Kohli*543 - Sachin Tendulkar565 - Ricky Ponting 573 - Jacques Kallis 590 - Kumar Sangakkara 596 - Rahul Dravid 668 - Mahela Jayawardene#INDvAFG https://t.co/15EJNONHVo

Virat Kohli also breached the 24,000 international run milestone in Dubai earlier tonight. The Indian batter had 23,880 runs to his name across all three formats before the match against Afghanistan.

Kohli's aggregate stands at 24,002 runs after his innings against Afghanistan. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the fastest batter to 24,000 international runs by accomplishing the feat in 522 innings.

#4 Most fours by a batter in an Asia Cup T20I innings

Kohli scored 84 runs through fours and sixes against Afghanistan (Image: Getty)

The Asia Cup T20I was introduced in 2016. Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman scored 10 fours in a match against Sri Lanka during the inaugural edition of the T20I Asia Cup.

Kohli broke Sabbir's record tonight by hitting 12 fours. The Indian batter also broke Babar Hayat's record for most runs through fours and sixes in an innings. Virat aggregated 84 runs from his 12 fours and six maximums, bettering Hayat's tally of 78 from his innings against Oman in the Asia Cup 2016.

#5 Fastest to 71 international centuries

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Least Innings taken to Score 71 100s



522 - Virat Kohli*

523 - Sachin Tendulkar

652 - Ricky Ponting



#INDvsAFG FinallyLeast Innings taken to Score 71 100s522 - Virat Kohli*523 - Sachin Tendulkar652 - Ricky Ponting Finally 💥Least Innings taken to Score 71 100s522 - Virat Kohli*523 - Sachin Tendulkar652 - Ricky Ponting#INDvsAFG https://t.co/vj0oSiV2Zm

Sachin Tendulkar registered his 71st international ton in his 523rd innings, while Ricky Ponting achieved the feat in his 652nd innings. Virat Kohli went ahead of both batters tonight on the list of batters with the least innings for 71 international hundreds.

As mentioned earlier, it was Virat Kohli's 522nd innings in international cricket, making him the fastest to 71 international hundreds.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit